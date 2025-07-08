KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced

(fcc) KISS are putting their unmistakable mark on the highly anticipated KISS Army Storms Vegas event with new brand KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas. The news comes with several exciting updates to their upcoming fan experience coming this November 14-16, 2025 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

This special fan experience is being created in conjunction with co-producers Pophouse, creators of boutique music vacations Topeka, and music-led destination experience company Vibee.

In addition to honoring the legacy of the KISS KRUISE brand, KISS is proud to reveal several previously unannounced additions to the already jam-packed lineup of activities. This KISS Army vacation will welcome fans with a special acoustic KISS "Kick-Off" set " Friday November 14th. The weekend with continue with performances from former KISS band member Bruce Kulick, Pearcy and DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Sebastian Bach, Quiet Riot, Black 'N Blue, Kuarantine, KISS tribute bands Mr. Speed and KISS Nation, School of Rock, comedian Craig Gass and DJ Noiz.

Fans can also expect exclusive Q&A sessions with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, as well as longtime manager Doc McGhee. Other panelists include Legendary KISS producer Bob Ezrin, Lynn Goldsmith, famed KISS photographer and KISS Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans. Fans will also get a sneak peek on all that is ahead for the band in a special "The Future of KISS" panel.

The "everything KISS" paradise, which also includes support artist meet & greets, curated KISS gifts and so much more, will take place in celebration of KISS Army's 50th Anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention. Since retiring from touring in December 2023, this will be the first time KISS has performed together and will be a one-of-a-kind moment for fans to experience KISS "unmasked" acoustic and electric shows featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer as special guests.

