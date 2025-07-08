Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1

(Jensen) Motley Crue and globally beloved superstar Dolly Parton have debuted at #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart with their heartfelt duet of the Motley Crue classic, "Home Sweet Home," released via BMG. The reimagined duet version coincides with the 40th Anniversary of the original 1985 release of "Home Sweet Home," featured on the band's third full length album, Theatre of Pain and marks the first #1 for the song.

To drive home the song's positive message of hope, a portion of the proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, an organization close to the hearts of the members of Motley Crue. Covenant House provides safe shelter, meals, hope and more to help youth experiencing homelessness.

The achievement represents the second time members of Motley Crue and Parton find themselves atop the chart together with a #1 debut. Nikki Sixx and John 5 appeared as special guests on Parton's song "Bygones" off her #1 Gold-selling Rockstar album released last year via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group.

The reimagined version of "Home Sweet Home" featuring Parton is part of Motley Crue's forthcoming brand-new singles collection, From The Beginning (BMG), set to drop on September 12, 2025, the same day that the legendary rockers will kick off their highly anticipated 10-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV.

The official video for the track which pays homage to the classic original video for the song from 1985 surpassed 1 Million views on YouTube

