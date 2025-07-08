Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows

(Speakeasy) In anticipation of their upcoming studio album, Puscifer invites a select number of fans to experience the album with two very special, intimate performances in Los Angeles on August 11, 2025, at Exchange L.A.

The back-to-back sets (5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.) mark the Maynard James Keenan-led band's most intimate shows ever. These performances will be filmed for a future release.

Tickets are on sale now here.

