Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour

(FP) Queensryche are excited to announce they'll be hitting the road this coming fall on the "Volume and Vengeance Tour" alongside special guests Accept. The tour will kick off on November 7th in Denver, CO at Summit and will conclude on December 20th in Temecula, CA at Pechanga Theater Casino.
Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow and the general on-sale is Friday. Vocalist Todd La Torre shares on the tour: "We are extremely excited to announce our upcoming 2025 U.S. fall tour with metal legends Accept!
"For years and years both bands have discussed wanting to do a proper tour together, and the time has finally arrived. And while we both have our unique stylistic approaches, both bands continue to have a deep and revered history, shared by an amazing fanbase that is sure to enjoy this moment in time.
"So it is with great pleasure that we invite you to experience the Volume and Vengeance Tour with Queensryche and Accept, and be part of metal musical history with us! See you soon!!!"
11/07: Denver, CO @ Summit
11/08: Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
11/09: Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
11/11: Peoria, IL @ TempleLive at Peoria Scottish Rite Theater
11/13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/14: Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
11/15: Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
11/16: Columbus, OH @ TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
11/18: Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theater
11/19: Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Kirby Center
11/21: Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
11/22: Hartford, CT @ The Webster
11/23: Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
11/25: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/26: Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall
11/28: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/29: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
12/02: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
12/03: Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
12/05: Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
12/06: Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino
12/09: Fort Smith, AR @ Commandry at TempleLive
12/11: Houston, TX @ House of Blues
12/14: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
12/16: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/18: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
12/19: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
12/20: Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater Casino
