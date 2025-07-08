Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour

(FP) Queensryche are excited to announce they'll be hitting the road this coming fall on the "Volume and Vengeance Tour" alongside special guests Accept. The tour will kick off on November 7th in Denver, CO at Summit and will conclude on December 20th in Temecula, CA at Pechanga Theater Casino.

Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow and the general on-sale is Friday. Vocalist Todd La Torre shares on the tour: "We are extremely excited to announce our upcoming 2025 U.S. fall tour with metal legends Accept!

"For years and years both bands have discussed wanting to do a proper tour together, and the time has finally arrived. And while we both have our unique stylistic approaches, both bands continue to have a deep and revered history, shared by an amazing fanbase that is sure to enjoy this moment in time.

"So it is with great pleasure that we invite you to experience the Volume and Vengeance Tour with Queensryche and Accept, and be part of metal musical history with us! See you soon!!!"

11/07: Denver, CO @ Summit

11/08: Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

11/09: Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

11/11: Peoria, IL @ TempleLive at Peoria Scottish Rite Theater

11/13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/14: Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

11/15: Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

11/16: Columbus, OH @ TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum

11/18: Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theater

11/19: Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Kirby Center

11/21: Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre

11/22: Hartford, CT @ The Webster

11/23: Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

11/25: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/26: Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall

11/28: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/29: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

12/02: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

12/03: Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

12/05: Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

12/06: Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

12/09: Fort Smith, AR @ Commandry at TempleLive

12/11: Houston, TX @ House of Blues

12/14: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

12/16: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/18: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

12/19: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

12/20: Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater Casino

