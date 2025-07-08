Rascal Flatts To Livestream Hometown Show

(The GreenRoom) Fans across the world can relive Rascal Flatts' unforgettable hometown show in Columbus, Ohio during a special global streaming event Sunday, July 27th at 7pm CT / 8pm ET. "Rascal Flatts is back and better than ever," (Us Weekly) with the performance marking the superstar trio's return to the road for the first time since 2019, and "a testament to their musical legacy, deep connection with fans, and the undeniable magic they create together on stage," (Country Now).

Now, fans will be able to enjoy this unforgettable evening, with tickets available for purchase today here. As part of their subscription, Veeps All Access members will be able to watch the show for free. All streaming tickets will include a three-day rewatch window and are available via Veeps.com and through the Veeps app on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, and Android.

The band celebrated their return to the Buckeye State with a surprise appearance by Carly Pearce to perform a soaring "My Wish" with the trio. Also joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane across the 21-stop tour, the Country music mainstays wrapped their sold-out LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR last month, "the musicianship throughout was superb" with capacity crowds singing along to their iconic two decades-spanning catalog of hits, "Rascal fans who wanted to party were no doubt satisfied," (Arkansas Times). The country stars' "nostalgic" setlist - including fan favorites "Me and My Gang," "Fast Cars And Freedom," "Life Is A Highway" and more - had every arena singing along night after night, with every song "reminding the crowd of the years they've spent singing along to the anthemic tunes that were the soundtrack to many of the concertgoer's childhoods and lives," (Music Mayhem).

"Celebrating their 25th anniversary as if no time had passed at all," (Billboard), Rascal Flatts made their historic return to CMA Music Fest last month, as the guys "put Nissan Stadium into a state of energetic euphoria" with their headlining set receiving "the most robust sing-along yet of CMA Fest's Nissan Stadium shows," (The Tennessean). The superstar group also released their much-anticipated LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS collaboration album this summer, praised as "a bold, celebratory reimagining of the band's storied back catalogue" (Entertainment Focus). The project features nine reimagined, beloved Rascal Flatts hits - including the "immediate bestseller" (Forbes) reimagination of "What Hurts The Most" with Backstreet Boys - as well as their record-breaking new track, "I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers. The trio "sensibly allow a string of pop, rock and country vocalists to change the oil, whilst they rest easy on a backseat built on their trusted formula of honeyed vocals and major key chirpiness," (Holler) creating all-new arrangements of timeless hits from their acclaimed catalogue.

Related Stories

Rascal Flatts Streaming Genre-Blending Collaboration Album

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox And Akon Reveal 'Hold The Umbrella' Video

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox Teams With Akon and De La Ghetto For New Single

Rascal Flatts Team With Backstreet Boys For 'What Hurts the Most'

News > Rascal Flatts