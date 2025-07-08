Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack

.

07-08-2025
(Absolute Publicity) Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens is in recovery after undergoing minimally invasive heart surgery yesterday morning.

Last Friday evening, Stevens complained of chest pain and was admitted to a Nashville hospital. After a heart catheterization procedure, it was determined he'd suffered a mild heart attack.

Stevens' initial surgery was successful, but performances at his West Nashville-based CabaRay Showroom are canceled through July as he recovers.

Any cards of well wishes can be directed to:
Ray Stevens
5724 River Rd
Nashville, TN
37209

