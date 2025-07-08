Sombr's 'Back To Friends' Is No. 1 Most Streamed Song In The World

(Warner) Continuing to surge as a force of nature and breakthrough artist of the year, 20-year-old singer-songwriter and producer sombr's hit single "back to friends" is the #1 most-streamed song in the world - completing a steady climb to #1 on Spotify's Global Daily Chart with over 540 million global streams and counting.

Additionally, it has held #1 on the Billboard Alternative Radio chart for a staggering five weeks. It notably reached the top spot after 10 weeks, marking his first #1 and the quickest Alternative Airplay accession for a musician making their debut on the tally in nearly a decade.

Meanwhile, magnetic hit "undressed" continues to climb the charts, approaching 400 million streams as it reaches the Top 10 at Top 40 Radio. His newest release "we never dated" is following in the same footsteps, and saw sombr take the cover of Spotify's New Music Friday playlist upon release.

From sharing his first taste of music online in 2021, to quickly garnering millions of monthly listeners and penning concurrent chart-topping singles, sombr's rise has been meteoric. The breakout artist has spent the last few months selling out venues around the world, making his television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and captivating a global fanbase through his vulnerable storytelling and steady stream of new music.

After selling out his North American and European headline tour pre-sale instantly, sombr will perform at venues around the world this summer/fall, including at New York's Gramercy Theatre, back-to-back nights at New York's Brooklyn Steel and Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre and a show at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre. sombr will also take his dynamic live show to Australia and New Zealand in December. The dates sold out instantly upon presale and include four slots at Spilt Milk Festival, nights in Sydney, Melbourne and more.

