Spiritbox Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live And Announce North American Tour

(PAA) Spiritbox took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for their late-night television debut, delivering a knockout performance of "Soft Spine", a standout track from their acclaimed sophomore album Tsunami Sea.
Also announced today: Spiritbox will hit the road this fall for part two of their North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation, with support from Periphery and Honey Revenge.
Released March 7 via Pale Chord / Rise Records, Tsunami Sea debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and #26 on the Billboard 200, affirming Spiritbox's status as one of the most innovative and genre-fluid acts in modern music. Across 11 tracks, the album balances explosive power with ethereal precision, led by vocalist Courtney LaPlante's genre-defying range and guitarist/producer Mike Stringer's visionary craftsmanship.
The performance comes on the heels of several high-profile moments for the band. In addition to their sold-out headline tours across North America and Europe, Spiritbox were recently the main support for sold-out dates to Linkin Park, including a massive show at London's Wembley Stadium (90,000 Capacity). In April, Courtney LaPlante also joined Megan Thee Stallion onstage during her Coachella headlining set, where they performed their collaborative song "TYG" from Megan's MEGAN: ACT II.
TSUNAMI SEA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR - PART II
11/12 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
11/13 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater
11/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
11/18 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
11/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
11/21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11/22 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
11/23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre*
11/25 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle*
11/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Center
11/28 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*
11/29 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
11/30 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre*
12/02 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Event Center
12/03 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
12/05 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall*
12/06 - Kingston, RI - Ryan Center
12/07 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
*not Live Nation date
