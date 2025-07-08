Spiritbox Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live And Announce North American Tour

(PAA) Spiritbox took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for their late-night television debut, delivering a knockout performance of "Soft Spine", a standout track from their acclaimed sophomore album Tsunami Sea.

Also announced today: Spiritbox will hit the road this fall for part two of their North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation, with support from Periphery and Honey Revenge.

Released March 7 via Pale Chord / Rise Records, Tsunami Sea debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and #26 on the Billboard 200, affirming Spiritbox's status as one of the most innovative and genre-fluid acts in modern music. Across 11 tracks, the album balances explosive power with ethereal precision, led by vocalist Courtney LaPlante's genre-defying range and guitarist/producer Mike Stringer's visionary craftsmanship.

The performance comes on the heels of several high-profile moments for the band. In addition to their sold-out headline tours across North America and Europe, Spiritbox were recently the main support for sold-out dates to Linkin Park, including a massive show at London's Wembley Stadium (90,000 Capacity). In April, Courtney LaPlante also joined Megan Thee Stallion onstage during her Coachella headlining set, where they performed their collaborative song "TYG" from Megan's MEGAN: ACT II.

TSUNAMI SEA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR - PART II

11/12 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

11/13 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater

11/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

11/18 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

11/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

11/21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11/22 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

11/23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre*

11/25 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle*

11/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Center

11/28 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*

11/29 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

11/30 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre*

12/02 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Event Center

12/03 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

12/05 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall*

12/06 - Kingston, RI - Ryan Center

12/07 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

*not Live Nation date

