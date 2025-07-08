The Rapture Launching First Headline Tour In 15 Years

(DoC) New York dance-punk band The Rapture have announced details of their first proper headline tour in 15 years. The upcoming dates will see founding member Luke Jenner and company traversing North America and Europe throughout the fall, hitting 26 cities across two continents .

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available this Wednesday, July 9th at 10:00AM local time, with all remaining tickets going on sale Friday, July 11th, at 10:00AM local time. Support for the upcoming dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the new live dates, Jenner shared "This has been a long time coming. Years ago when I stepped away from the band I was needing time and space to piece together my life. I needed to fix my marriage, be there for my son, and ultimately work on myself. This tour marks a new chapter for me, one shaped by everything I've lived through and learned along the way. I've achieved everything I hoped to achieve through music, and now I get to use it to help anyone else who maybe needs it like I did back then."

Mixing post-punk intensity with dance-floor energy, The Rapture captured the zeitgeist of an entire era of indie rock in the early 2000s. Formed in 1998 by Jenner (guitars, vocals), and founding drummer Vito Roccoforte, the band quickly made waves in New York City with their raw mix of punk, disco, funk, and electronic music. Their breakthrough came with the 2003 release of Echoes (DFA), which was led by the surging single "House of Jealous Lovers." Drawing inspiration from both the grit of NYC's punk history and the pulse of modern club culture, subsequent albums like Pieces of the People We Love (Mercury, 2006) and In the Grace of Your Love (DFA, 2011) saw The Rapture continue to transcend genre and galvanize audiences. The Rapture remains one of the most singular bands of their generation, entirely on their own terms, and their impact can still be felt today across popular music.

09.16 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

09.18 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

09.19 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

09.21 - Portola Festival - San Francisco, CA

09.23 - Humphrey's - San Diego, CA

09.24 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

09.26 - Emo's - Austin, TX

09.27 - The Studio at The Factory - Dallas, TX

09.30 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10.01 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

10.03 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

10.04 - Masonic Temple Theater - Detroit, MI

10.05 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

10.07 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

10.08 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

10.09 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

10.10 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

11.11 - St. Luke's - Glasgow, UK

11.12 - New Century Hall - Manchester, UK

11.13 - HERE at Outernet - London, UK

11.15 - Fabrik - Hamburg, DE

11.17 - Huxleys - Berlin, DE

11.19 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NE

11.20 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, FR

11.21 - Trix - Antwerp, BE

11.23 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, SP

Related Stories

Deep Purple Remix and Expand 'Rapture of the Deep' For 20th Anniversary

Singled Out: Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards' Oh, Songbird

Rival Sons Deliver 'Rapture' Video

Deep Purple Share Unreleased Rapture Of The Deep Performance

News > The Rapture