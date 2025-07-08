Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour

(Secret Service Publicity) Seattle-based power-infused death-thrash futurists Xoth rise to proclaim the Exogalactic Actuality Tour, with support from Cleveland's cosmic death dealers, Inoculation!

This marks Xoth's first full-scale incursion into the uncharted territories of the Midwest and East Coast. The conquest begins September 17th in the frostbitten lands of Fargo, ND, and culminates October 5th in the mile-high stronghold of Denver, CO.

Armed with the otherworldly arsenal of their acclaimed opus, Exogalactic - a record hailed for its labyrinthine precision and galactic vision - XOTH beckons all mortals to bear witness as the veil between realms is torn asunder.

Wed 9/17 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

Thu 9/18 - Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue

Fri 9/19 - Portage, WI - Studio 301

Sat 9/20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Sun 9/21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

Mon 9/22 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

Tue 9/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Green Beacon Gallery

Wed 9/24 - Washington D.C. - Pie Shop

Thu 9/25 - Brooklyn, NY - The Wood Shop

Fri 9/26 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

Sat 9/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Sun 9/28 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

Mon 9/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestong

Tue 9/30 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply

Wed 10/1 - Nashville, TN - Cobra Nashville

Thu 10/2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

Fri 10/3 - St. Louis, MO - Moshmellow

Sat 10/4 - Kansas City, MO - Minibar

Sun 10/5 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

