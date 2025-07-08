Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour

(Secret Service Publicity) Seattle-based power-infused death-thrash futurists Xoth rise to proclaim the Exogalactic Actuality Tour, with support from Cleveland's cosmic death dealers, Inoculation!
This marks Xoth's first full-scale incursion into the uncharted territories of the Midwest and East Coast. The conquest begins September 17th in the frostbitten lands of Fargo, ND, and culminates October 5th in the mile-high stronghold of Denver, CO.
Armed with the otherworldly arsenal of their acclaimed opus, Exogalactic - a record hailed for its labyrinthine precision and galactic vision - XOTH beckons all mortals to bear witness as the veil between realms is torn asunder.
Wed 9/17 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
Thu 9/18 - Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue
Fri 9/19 - Portage, WI - Studio 301
Sat 9/20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
Sun 9/21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
Mon 9/22 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl
Tue 9/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Green Beacon Gallery
Wed 9/24 - Washington D.C. - Pie Shop
Thu 9/25 - Brooklyn, NY - The Wood Shop
Fri 9/26 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East
Sat 9/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
Sun 9/28 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony
Mon 9/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestong
Tue 9/30 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply
Wed 10/1 - Nashville, TN - Cobra Nashville
Thu 10/2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
Fri 10/3 - St. Louis, MO - Moshmellow
Sat 10/4 - Kansas City, MO - Minibar
Sun 10/5 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
