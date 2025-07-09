70000tons Of Metal Announce Initial 2026 Lineup

(PR) 70000tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, has announced a change in the destination for its 2026 voyage. The upcoming edition of the festival at sea, taking place from January 29 to February 2, 2026, will now sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, the Bahamas aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas.

Originally planned to return to Labadee, Haiti, the decision to reroute the journey was made out of an abundance of caution and with the well-being of all Sailors, artists, and crew as the top priority.

"While Labadee has been a great port of call on past sailings, we are closely monitoring the evolving situation in Haiti and its surrounding regions," said Andy Piller, Skipper of 70000TONS OF METAL. "Ensuring the safety and comfort of our Survivors is non-negotiable. With that in mind, we've made the proactive decision to change course for 2026. Nassau provides a welcoming alternative that allows us to maintain the world-class experience our Sailors expect - both on board and ashore."

Now headed to the vibrant port of Nassau, the Bahamas, Sailors can expect a fresh destination without compromise: a gateway to Bahamian culture, historic charm, and lush tropical beauty. While the port has changed, the signature 70000TONS OF METAL experience remains: 4 days, 60 bands, 4 stages (including the iconic Pool Deck Stage, The World's Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to Ever Sail the Open Seas), artist-hosted activities, the incomparable All Star Jam, and unparalleled fan access to bands in an environment where music and community reign supreme. The 70000TONS OF METAL crew remains committed to delivering an extraordinary, unparalleled experience for every Sailor.



Coupled with the news of a new destination, the 70000TONS OF METAL Crew have announced the initial lineup for the 2026 sailing. The first 27 of 60 bands who will deliver amazing performances are:

Amorphis

Beast In Black

Dark Tranquillity

Dodheimsgard

Eluveitie

Ereb Altor

Firewind

Gama Bomb

Groza

Haggard

Harakiri For The Sky

Heathen

Hiraes

Hirax

Hour Of Penance

Insomnium

Kamelot

Orden Ogan

Persefone

Rhapsody Of Fire

Saturnus

Seven Spires

Skeletal Remains

Tyr

Vio-Lence

Wind Rose

Xandria

...And 33 more!

