Baroness Announce The Red & Blue Tour - Part II

(Speakeasy) Baroness recently wrapped up a sold-out, East Coast tour featuring intimate performances of the band's seminal Red Album and Blue Record in their entirety. The band now brings the tour to Western North America with a newly announced slate of fall dates.

"West Coast, we're bringing the RED & BLUE Tour in your direction this September with our friends and tour mates, Weedeater," John Baizley shares. "The first leg of the tour through the Northeast was such a blast that we knew we may have to add a second leg. Throughout the tour, we read your messages and saw all of your comments asking for it - so here it is: RED & BLUE - Part II. We can't wait to see you again. We'll be playing through the entirety of both records. Get yourselves ready for 90+ minutes of intense rock music."

From the psychedelic-laden "Isak" to the ethereal melodies of "The Sweetest Curse," these special evenings offer fans a rare chance to see the Savannah-born outfit performing songs that are seldom performed live.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time via YourBaroness.com. The tour will feature a variety of exclusive tour-only vinyl with newly crafted John Baizley artwork, as well as a selection of Red and Blue themed merchandise.

The Red Album (2007) and Blue Record (2009) laid the foundation for what would become Baroness' more than 20-year career. These two albums introduced the band's distinctive style, combining crushing heaviness with melodic intricacy, and paved the way for the ambitious scope of Yellow & Green, the GRAMMY-nominated Purple, the grandeur of Gold & Grey, and the expansive creativity of STONE.

The Red & Blue Tour - Part II dates:

September 5 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

September 6 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

September 8 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

September 9 Boise, ID Neurolux

September 11 Seattle, WA Neumos

September 12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

September 13 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

September 14 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

September 16 Sacramento, CA The Starlet Room

September 17 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 19 Fresno, CA Strummer's *

September 20 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 21 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

September 23 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer

September 24 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer

September 26 Phoenix, AZ Walter Studios

September 27 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

*= No Weedeater

