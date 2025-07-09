Boys Like Girls Launching The Basements To Bleachers Tour

(AS) Boys Like Girls have announced that they will be hitting the road for their The Basements To Bleachers Tour. The band has also announced a slew of festival appearances and will be serving as support to The Jonas Brothers through October, as well.
"There's something romantic about the in-between, the motels with busted ice machines, and kids holding hand-painted signs in cities the agents and 'A market' runs forgot existed," the band says. "We didn't. We remembered. Carving up North America one last time on a record cycle that brought us around the globe three times and back.
"This time, a heap of dates supporting The Jonas Brothers, a couple festivals, and headlining dates in between. Two stadiums, 9 arenas, 9 amphitheaters, six festivals, five clubs...from July to October. From dive bars to domes. From basements to bleachers. This ain't nostalgia. It's a celebration of survival. Of coming back swinging when the world forgot you were in the ring. See you on the road."
BOYS LIKE GIRLS ON TOUR:
7/10 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Stampede*
7/11 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Depot Plaza*
7/13 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry*
8/8 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest*
8/10 - Decatur, IL - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater*
8/12 - Nantucket, MA -The Muse
8/22 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
8/27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
9/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
9/11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane County Interstate Fair*
10/3 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Kansas City
10/18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*
10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*
*FESTIVAL DATES
WITH THE JONAS BROTHERS:
8/18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
8/19 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
8/21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
8/23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
8/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
8/26 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
8/28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
8/30 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
8/31 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
9/4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/6 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
9/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/18 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
9/20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
9/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
9/25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
9/26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
9/27 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
9/28 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
9/30 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10/2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
10/5 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
10/6 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
