Buckcherry Recruit Michael Monroe For Fall Tour

(ASPR) Buckcherry announce today a fall headline tour with support from legendary Hanoi Rocks vocalist Michael Monroe. The tour begins September 20 with a Buckcherry only warm-up date at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Michael Monroe joins the tour on September 21 at the West Hollywood rock landmark The Whisky A Go Go. The package continues until October 25 in Ringle, Wisconsin and is then followed by nine Buckcherry only headline shows.
Drew Cagle and The Reputation, who Rolling Stone Magazine has named "One of the 10 Bands to Watch in 2025," will open all shows.
"Let It Burn" was filmed at two upstate New York shows during the Spring tour with Steel Panther and was directed by Tom Flynn. The dates for the Buckcherry/Michael Monroe as well as the Buckcherry only shows are below.
BUCKCHERRY ON TOUR:
9/20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House*
9/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
9/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
9/24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
9/26 - Leander, TX - The Haute Spot
9/27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridgela Theater
9/28 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
9/30 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
10/1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/3 - Jacksonville, FL - Five
10/4 - High Point, NC - Cohab Space
10/5 - Waynesboro, VA - The Foundry
10/7 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
10/8 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
10/10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
10/11 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's Event Center
10/12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
10/14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
10/15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
10/17 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison
10/18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
10/19 - Dixon, IL - Dixon Theater
10/21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
10/23 - Bowling Green, KY - Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
10/24 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
10/25 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
10/26 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Sports Park*
10/28 - Peoria, IL - Temple Live*
10/30 - St. Louis, MO - Pops*
10/31 - West Siloam, OK - Seven Stage @ Cherokee Casino*
11/1 - Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge*
11/2 - Springfield, MO - The Regency Live*
11/4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*
11/6 - Albuquerque,NM - Sunshine Theater*
11/7 - Tucson, AZ - Encore*
*BUCKCHERRY ONLY
Steel Panther and Buckcherry Teaming Up For The Northern Exposure Tour
Buckcherry Release 'Let's Get Wild' Video
Buckcherry Guitarist Leaves Band
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'- The Sword Extend Warp Riders Anniversary Tour- We Came As Romans Announce New Album- more
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton Lead Lineup For Healing Appalachia Festival- Lee Brice Joins Lineup For Las Vegas Songwriters Festival- more
Hear Second Rare Track from Sly & The Family Stone- Boys Like Girls Launching The Basements To Bleachers Tour- NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great- more
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off
Sleep Theory Launching Second Leg Of U.S. Headline Tour
Dayseeker Announce New Album With 'Creature In The Black Night' Video
70000tons Of Metal Announce Initial 2026 Lineup
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'
The Sword Extend Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour
We Came As Romans Announce New Album 'All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed'
Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video