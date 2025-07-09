Buckcherry Recruit Michael Monroe For Fall Tour

(ASPR) Buckcherry announce today a fall headline tour with support from legendary Hanoi Rocks vocalist Michael Monroe. The tour begins September 20 with a Buckcherry only warm-up date at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA.

Michael Monroe joins the tour on September 21 at the West Hollywood rock landmark The Whisky A Go Go. The package continues until October 25 in Ringle, Wisconsin and is then followed by nine Buckcherry only headline shows.

Drew Cagle and The Reputation, who Rolling Stone Magazine has named "One of the 10 Bands to Watch in 2025," will open all shows.

"Let It Burn" was filmed at two upstate New York shows during the Spring tour with Steel Panther and was directed by Tom Flynn. The dates for the Buckcherry/Michael Monroe as well as the Buckcherry only shows are below.

BUCKCHERRY ON TOUR:

9/20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House*

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

9/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

9/24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

9/26 - Leander, TX - The Haute Spot

9/27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridgela Theater

9/28 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

9/30 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

10/1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/3 - Jacksonville, FL - Five

10/4 - High Point, NC - Cohab Space

10/5 - Waynesboro, VA - The Foundry

10/7 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

10/8 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

10/10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10/11 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's Event Center

10/12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10/14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

10/15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

10/17 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison

10/18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

10/19 - Dixon, IL - Dixon Theater

10/21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

10/23 - Bowling Green, KY - Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

10/24 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

10/25 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

10/26 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Sports Park*

10/28 - Peoria, IL - Temple Live*

10/30 - St. Louis, MO - Pops*

10/31 - West Siloam, OK - Seven Stage @ Cherokee Casino*

11/1 - Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge*

11/2 - Springfield, MO - The Regency Live*

11/4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*

11/6 - Albuquerque,NM - Sunshine Theater*

11/7 - Tucson, AZ - Encore*

*BUCKCHERRY ONLY

