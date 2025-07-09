Dance Gavin Dance Premiere 'Trap Door' Video

(BPM) Dance Gavin Dance is excited to share their new single and music video "Trap Door", out now. The third track to be released from their forthcoming album Pantheon, "Trap Door" is a collision of anxious energy and unhurried melodies.

On "Trap Door", vocalist/guitarist Andrew Wells shares: "'Trap Door' is an unrelenting banger about sticking to your principles, persevering through hate, and achieving triumph over your enemies. Very much like climbing to the summit of the mountain when everyone told you that it couldn't be done."

Pantheon, the band's 11th studio album, is set to be released on September 12th via Rise Records. Their first full length release since 2022's Jackpot Juicer - which debuted at #8 in the Billboard Top 200 - Pantheon sees the band building on their signature genre defying sound with soul shredding breakdowns, pop infused melodies, frenzied screams, and guest vocals from the legendary master of Pfunk, George Clinton on the song "Space Cow Initiation Ritual".

Dance Gavin Dance recently wrapped up the headlining Return Of The Robot Tour with special guests The Home Team, Belmont, and Dwellings. The North American run included sold out performances in Philadelphia, New York, Worcester, Toronto, Charlotte, and more.

