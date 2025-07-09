Dance Gavin Dance Premiere 'Trap Door' Video

(BPM) Dance Gavin Dance is excited to share their new single and music video "Trap Door", out now. The third track to be released from their forthcoming album Pantheon, "Trap Door" is a collision of anxious energy and unhurried melodies.
On "Trap Door", vocalist/guitarist Andrew Wells shares: "'Trap Door' is an unrelenting banger about sticking to your principles, persevering through hate, and achieving triumph over your enemies. Very much like climbing to the summit of the mountain when everyone told you that it couldn't be done."
Pantheon, the band's 11th studio album, is set to be released on September 12th via Rise Records. Their first full length release since 2022's Jackpot Juicer - which debuted at #8 in the Billboard Top 200 - Pantheon sees the band building on their signature genre defying sound with soul shredding breakdowns, pop infused melodies, frenzied screams, and guest vocals from the legendary master of Pfunk, George Clinton on the song "Space Cow Initiation Ritual".
Dance Gavin Dance recently wrapped up the headlining Return Of The Robot Tour with special guests The Home Team, Belmont, and Dwellings. The North American run included sold out performances in Philadelphia, New York, Worcester, Toronto, Charlotte, and more.
Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video
Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Pantheon'
Dance Gavin Dance Reveal 2025 SWANFEST Lineup
Singled Out: Jimmy & the Veil 'Weightless' Feat Andrew Wells of Dance Gavin Dance
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'- The Sword Extend Warp Riders Anniversary Tour- We Came As Romans Announce New Album- more
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton Lead Lineup For Healing Appalachia Festival- Lee Brice Joins Lineup For Las Vegas Songwriters Festival- more
Hear Second Rare Track from Sly & The Family Stone- Boys Like Girls Launching The Basements To Bleachers Tour- NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great- more
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off
Sleep Theory Launching Second Leg Of U.S. Headline Tour
Dayseeker Announce New Album With 'Creature In The Black Night' Video
70000tons Of Metal Announce Initial 2026 Lineup
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'
The Sword Extend Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour
We Came As Romans Announce New Album 'All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed'
Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video