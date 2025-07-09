Hear Second Rare Track from Sly & The Family Stone

(BHM) High Moon Records is proud to share the second track from Sly & The Family Stone's The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967, available Friday, July 18 on CD, LP, and digital download. "I Can't Turn You Loose" Is streaming now at all digital services.
From the album's liner notes: For such a straightforward dance number, "I Can't Turn You Loose" held a remarkably long-lived position in the band's early repertoire. A holdover from Freddie's first group, The Stone Souls, it was recorded at the first demo session, an unissued version was subsequently cut for Epic, and the song was still in the set as late as the end of 1968. It was, of course, also turned sideways to become "Turn Me Loose" on A Whole New Thing. With a pulsing pocket that outstrips the gotta-gotta gait of the Stax original, most every rendition of "I Can't Turn You Loose" was invariably as frenzied and breathless as it is here, but always on point.
"I think it was one of the early ones in development, and you're trying different things out," said drummer Greg Errico. "That song just happened to be there at that time."
The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 is the earliest live recording of the pioneering band and is accompanied by a deluxe booklet with liner notes from the set's GRAMMY-nominated producer Alec Palao, featuring exclusive interviews with Sly Stone and all of the original band members, never-before-seen photos, rare memorabilia, and more. The CD edition includes a bonus performance of Otis Redding's classic "Try A Little Tenderness." The album was heralded last month with the release of the electrifying "I Gotta Go Now (Up on the Floor)/Funky Broadway."
