Lee Brice Joins Lineup For Las Vegas Songwriters Festival

(EBM) Multi-Platinum Curb Records recording artist and songwriter Lee Brice will join the lineup of the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival presented by MGM Resorts International and Entersong Entertainment taking place Aug. 21-24. With more than 10 billion career streams, the country music superstar will kick off the four-day event at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience Lee Brice: Stories and Songs as the ACM and CMA Award winner performs hits from his catalog - which includes nine No. 1 singles - alongside some of the songwriters who helped bring those songs to life, including Billy Montana, Bobby Pinson, Brian Davis, Jerrod Niemann, Justin Wilson, Lance Miller, Liz Rose, Phil Barton and Rob Hatch.

Single day tickets are now available for Thursday, Aug. 21, Friday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Aug. 23, along with general admission and VIP tickets for the four-day experience. Tickets starting at $69, not including applicable fees and taxes, may be purchased via LVSF Single Day Tickets.

Also announced, award-winning broadcaster Storme Warren, presented in 2020 with the BMI Ambassador Award in recognition of his continuous support and promotion of Nashville's vibrant songwriting community, will host multiple Q&A sessions at the House of Blues B-Side venue at Mandalay Bay. Presented by event partner The Bluebird Cafe, Warren will be joined by writers Dean Dillion ("The Chair," "Tennessee Whiskey"), Paul Overstreet ("Forever and Ever, Amen," "When You Say Nothing At All"), Victoria Shaw ("The River," "She's Every Woman") and Liz Rose ("Teardrops on My Guitar," "It All Comes Out In The Wash").

Featuring more than 300 No. 1 songs represented through 100 live performances across five stages at Mandalay Bay, the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival will offer fans an intimate and immersive experience to hear the stories behind the songs - told directly by the writers themselves. Performances are scheduled to begin daily at 11 a.m. with select sets to include unique collaborations, one-of-a-kind songwriter pairings, Q&A sessions, and more.

Las Vegas Songwriters Festival Full Lineup:

Aaron Benward

Allison Veltz Cruz

Anthony L. Smith

Anthony Smith

Billy Montana

Bob DiPiero

Bobby Pinson

Brian Davis

Brian White

Brice Long

Bridgette Tatum

Brinley Addington

Charles Esten

Chris DeStefano

Chris Tompkins

Clint Daniels

Cole Taylor

Danny Myrick

Dave Pahanish

Dean Dillon

Eric Paslay

Gary Burr

Jared Mullins

Jerrod Niemann

Jesse Lee

Jim McCormick

Jimmy Yeary

Joe Fox

Jon Mabe

Justin Wilson

Lance Miller

Lee Brice

Lincoln Parrish

Liz Rose

Mark Irwin

Marla Cannon-Goodman

Marti Frederiksen

Matt Warren

Mitch Oglesby

Paul Jenkins

Paul Overstreet

Peyton Davis Niemann

Phil Barton

Rachel Thibodeau

Ray Fulcher

Rebecca Lynn Howard

Rob Hatch

Ronnie Bowman

Shane Minor

Shane Stevens

Steve Bogard

Trent Tomlinson

Tyler Reeve

Victoria Shaw

Wynn Varble

