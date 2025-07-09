Lee Brice Joins Lineup For Las Vegas Songwriters Festival

(EBM) Multi-Platinum Curb Records recording artist and songwriter Lee Brice will join the lineup of the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival presented by MGM Resorts International and Entersong Entertainment taking place Aug. 21-24. With more than 10 billion career streams, the country music superstar will kick off the four-day event at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Fans will have the opportunity to experience Lee Brice: Stories and Songs as the ACM and CMA Award winner performs hits from his catalog - which includes nine No. 1 singles - alongside some of the songwriters who helped bring those songs to life, including Billy Montana, Bobby Pinson, Brian Davis, Jerrod Niemann, Justin Wilson, Lance Miller, Liz Rose, Phil Barton and Rob Hatch.
Single day tickets are now available for Thursday, Aug. 21, Friday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Aug. 23, along with general admission and VIP tickets for the four-day experience. Tickets starting at $69, not including applicable fees and taxes, may be purchased via LVSF Single Day Tickets.
Also announced, award-winning broadcaster Storme Warren, presented in 2020 with the BMI Ambassador Award in recognition of his continuous support and promotion of Nashville's vibrant songwriting community, will host multiple Q&A sessions at the House of Blues B-Side venue at Mandalay Bay. Presented by event partner The Bluebird Cafe, Warren will be joined by writers Dean Dillion ("The Chair," "Tennessee Whiskey"), Paul Overstreet ("Forever and Ever, Amen," "When You Say Nothing At All"), Victoria Shaw ("The River," "She's Every Woman") and Liz Rose ("Teardrops on My Guitar," "It All Comes Out In The Wash").
Featuring more than 300 No. 1 songs represented through 100 live performances across five stages at Mandalay Bay, the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival will offer fans an intimate and immersive experience to hear the stories behind the songs - told directly by the writers themselves. Performances are scheduled to begin daily at 11 a.m. with select sets to include unique collaborations, one-of-a-kind songwriter pairings, Q&A sessions, and more.
Las Vegas Songwriters Festival Full Lineup:
Aaron Benward
Allison Veltz Cruz
Anthony L. Smith
Anthony Smith
Billy Montana
Bob DiPiero
Bobby Pinson
Brian Davis
Brian White
Brice Long
Bridgette Tatum
Brinley Addington
Charles Esten
Chris DeStefano
Chris Tompkins
Clint Daniels
Cole Taylor
Danny Myrick
Dave Pahanish
Dean Dillon
Eric Paslay
Gary Burr
Jared Mullins
Jerrod Niemann
Jesse Lee
Jim McCormick
Jimmy Yeary
Joe Fox
Jon Mabe
Justin Wilson
Lance Miller
Lee Brice
Lincoln Parrish
Liz Rose
Mark Irwin
Marla Cannon-Goodman
Marti Frederiksen
Matt Warren
Mitch Oglesby
Paul Jenkins
Paul Overstreet
Peyton Davis Niemann
Phil Barton
Rachel Thibodeau
Ray Fulcher
Rebecca Lynn Howard
Rob Hatch
Ronnie Bowman
Shane Minor
Shane Stevens
Steve Bogard
Trent Tomlinson
Tyler Reeve
Victoria Shaw
Wynn Varble
Lee Brice Teams With The Traler Park For 'Said No Country Boy Ever'
Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates
Lee Brice Received Platinum Honors At Ryman Concert
Lee Brice Shares Hand-Draws Artwork For His Ryman Show
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'- The Sword Extend Warp Riders Anniversary Tour- We Came As Romans Announce New Album- more
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton Lead Lineup For Healing Appalachia Festival- Lee Brice Joins Lineup For Las Vegas Songwriters Festival- more
Hear Second Rare Track from Sly & The Family Stone- Boys Like Girls Launching The Basements To Bleachers Tour- NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great- more
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off
Sleep Theory Launching Second Leg Of U.S. Headline Tour
Dayseeker Announce New Album With 'Creature In The Black Night' Video
70000tons Of Metal Announce Initial 2026 Lineup
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'
The Sword Extend Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour
We Came As Romans Announce New Album 'All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed'
Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video