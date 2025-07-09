MOTHS Share Video For New Single 'Envy'

(FP) MOTHS, the progressive metal unit hailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are excited to launch their new single "Envy," marking the third taste of new music from their upcoming album 'Septem,' due out August 1st.

"Envy" is a haunting callback to the band's earlier sound, blending heavy Stoner/Doom Metal influences with the psychedelic tone fans have come to expect. It's a track that feels both familiar and intense while being driven by crushing riffs, atmospheric layers, and a deep emotional undercurrent.

Lyrically, the song centers around the theme of the capital sin of envy, told from the perspective of someone who feels inherently flawed and consumed by resentment. It explores the feeling of being on the outside looking in, and the damage that comes from wanting what others have; not just to possess it, but to tear it down. The character's descent reflects the darker side of human emotion, without glamorizing it.

Importantly, this song features one of the last lyrical contributions from Damaris Rodriguez, MOTHS' previous vocalist.

This release highlights MOTHS' ability to seamlessly blend genres, moving between heavy, psychedelic, and progressive elements without missing a beat, all while staying true to their signature sound.

MOTHS comments on the new track: "'Envy' feels like the closest link to what we did on our previous album, 'Space Force.' It puts more focus on the vocal performance and the riffs that drive it, but still includes that jam-session energy we love to bring into our writing process. The music on 'Septem' as a whole is more direct; darker, heavier, and more extreme, but 'Envy' keeps that progressive foundation that's naturally part of who we are as a band. It's also one of the most colorful tracks on the record, filled with catchy hooks and dynamic shifts. Now that this is our third single, we hope it gives listeners a clearer idea of what to expect from the album and sparks their curiosity."

