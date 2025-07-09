Nate Smith Announces New Album and World Tour

() Nate Smith - the masterful drummer, producer, composer, educator, and bandleader who's carved out a singular presence as a respected traveller of both the bleeding edge underground jazz scene and the highest echelons of popular music - announces his album LIVE-ACTION, due August 29 with the single "MAGIC DANCE (feat. Lionel Loueke, Michael League)" Along with the new music and forthcoming album, we get a US + UK/EU tour announcement.

Of "MAGIC DANCE," Nate Smith says, "sometimes the word magic is used dismissively, especially when it pertains to the creation of art... I prefer to think of the term magic the way a magician would - with the understanding of the discipline, skill and patience that actually makes magic look like magic. I've known these two geniuses (Lionel Loueke, Michael League) for over a decade now... Lionel is a whole planet of musical information - he makes it look and sound effortless, as does Michael. lucky to have them here."

Of the forthcoming album LIVE-ACTION, Smith explains: "It was a way to activate all of these relationships that I've been building over the last five or six years since the pandemic, many of them through social media... I wanted to make a record that sounded like it was recorded on a cassette in my bedroom. I limited my options. I used analog gear. I used the same instruments throughout the album. I did two or three takes of each element, no copy and pastes or anything like that. All of the instruments on the album are played live, nothing is programmed or sequenced."

Nate Smith is an in-demand collaborator, touring and recording with stars like Brittany Howard, Childish Gambino, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, and Michael Jackson. He counts among his peers generational talents, from legends like Pat Metheny and Ravi Coltrane to young guns like Fearless Flyers, Josh Johnson, and James Francies. The forthcoming album alone features performances from horn players Josh Johnson and Marquis Hill; the rapper JSWISS; guitarists Charlie Hunter and Lionel Loueke; bassists Michael League, Ben Williams, and CARRTOONS; keyboardists DJ Harrison and Keifer; the group säje and vocalist Jermaine Holmes; and Lalah Hathaway, who sings an unsurprisingly daring cover of "Automatic," the 1984 hit for The Pointer Sisters.

He's a global touring powerhouse (see his packed itinerary of live dates below) and an accomplished recording artist, recognized with two GRAMMY nominations for his 2017 LP KINFOLK: Postcards from Everywhere. His unique combination of unreal chops and intuitive communication has translated on social media, where his videos teach complex rhythmic principles and resonate both as showcase and seminar.

North America

9/20 - Lexington, KY - Equinox Jazz Festival

9/25 - Albuquerque, NM - The Outpost

9/26 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium

9/27 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room

10/2 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10/3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/4 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's

10/5 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's

10/8 - Boston, MA - City Winery BOS

10/10 - Washington, D.C. - The Hamilton Live

10/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Perelman Theater

10/12 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

10/14 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

10/16 - Chicago, IL - The Promontory

10/17 - Evanston, IL - Evanston SPACE

10/18 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12/11 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

12/12 - Iowa City, IA - Club Hancher

12/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Europe

11/6 - Madrid, ES - Sala Villanos

11/8 - Prague (CZ) - Lucerna Music

11/9 - Brno (CZ) - Sono Center

11/11 - Amsterdam (NL) - Paradiso - Tolhuis

11/12 - Berlin (DE) - Gretchen

11/14 - Paris (F) - New Morning

11/16 - London (UK) - KOKO

Related Stories

Chris Janson Saves The Day at Country Under the Stars Concert

Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic

Nate Smith Shares Heartfelt 'Dads Don't Die'

Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video

News > Nate Smith