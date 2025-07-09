Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off

(Audible Treats) Every summer since the late 1960s, Festival D'ete Quebec brings fans from all over the world together in a 11-day celebration of music and culture. During FEQ, denizens of the charming Quebec City comes to life, enthusiastically welcoming artists and visitors alike. With five stages across the beautiful Quebecois capital, including the 70,000 capacity Bell Stage on the historic Plains of Abraham, FEQ packs hundreds of artists over its 11 days, and the festive atmosphere attracts stars from all eras and genres.

This year's festival was as busy and diverse as ever, with world famous superstars taking the main stage and Canadian up-and-comers filling out the side stages. Opening night was a showcase for veteran hitmakers, as the one-and-only Rod Stewart headlined, following a set from 80s soft rock all-star Richard Marx, while "Here" and "Stay" singer Alessia Cara showed out a city square on the Loto-Quebec Stage. Friday night, July 4, was a showcase for Canadian pop-punk, led by the always-energetic Avril Lavigne and Montreal's own Simple Plan. Those seeking moodier vibes could witness the virtuosic Thundercat, or Men I Trust, Quebec City's own terminally chill indie pop savants.

Benson Boone brought his signature backflips to the Bell Stage on Saturday night, following a standout performance by rising pop star Remi Wolf, while George Thorogood played the blues on the second stage. On Sunday, Def Leppard and Extreme returned fans to the hair metal era, while Wyclef Jean brought his global party to Place George V in the heart of the city. Monday was a celebration of Quebecois folk rock and Acadian culture, led by Montreal's Salebarbes, while Tuesday welcomed international rap artists, including French duo Bigflo & Oli and Quebec's Fredz. Canadian country artists Matt Lang, Jade Eagleson and Alli Walker threw it down in Place George V on Tuesday, as well.

Stay tuned for the rest of the Festival, which runs until July 13, featuring upcoming performances by Shania Twain, Hozier, Slayer, and more. Check out FEQ's Instagram for in-the-moment highlights from the festival here.

Related Stories

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium

Billy Joel And Rod Stewart To Team Up For First Time At Stadium Show

Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland Catch 'Swing Fever' With New Album

News > Rod Stewart