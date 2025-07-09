Scrollkeeper Tribute Paul Di'Anno With Cover Of Iron Maiden's 'Wrathchild'

(MDPR) Texas heavy metal warriors Scrollkeeper pay tribute to one of their greatest influences with the release of a powerful new cover of Iron Maiden's legendary track "Wrathchild." The single is available now exclusively on Bandcamp .

This explosive rendition is a heartfelt homage to Paul Di'Anno , the original voice of Iron Maiden, whose gritty vocals and raw energy helped lay the foundation for the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. Upon his passing, Scrollkeeper felt compelled to honor his legacy with a recording that captures both the aggression and attitude of the original, infused with their own signature thunder.

"Early Iron Maiden was a massive influence on all of us in Scrollkeeper," the band states. "When we heard the news of Paul's passing, we knew we had to pay tribute. It took a few months to find the time between our other projects, but this cover comes straight from the heart. Rest in power, Paul."

With soaring vocals, razor-sharp riffing, and relentless drive, Scrollkeeper's take on "Wrathchild" doesn't just replicate a classic - it re-energizes it for a new generation of headbangers. Fans of traditional heavy metal and NWOBHM will feel right at home with this high-voltage salute. Check out the song here

