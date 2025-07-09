The Sword Extend Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour

(Speakeasy) The Sword has extended their highly-anticipated Warp Riders 15th Anniversary tour, adding a new leg that sees the trek now span the U.S.

"This is probably the only chance people will have to see us perform the entire album, so don't miss out!" says JD Cronise. Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via TheSwordOfficial.com. Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol support son all dates, with Pink Fuzz appearing from Aug. 17 to Oct. 11 and Moon Destroys joining from Oct. 13 to Oct. 26.

Upon its 2010 release, the 10-track Warp Riders was praised by the BBC for its "level of fantastical grandeur... on par with the bands who built the power metal subgenre," while The Quietus called it "brilliant," and Pitchfork dubbed it "Camaro-ready riff-rock."

The legendary Austin-based band announced their reunion earlier this year, bringing their signature blend of crushing heaviness and cosmic groove back to audiences who have long awaited their comeback. JD Cronise, in conversation with Revolver, discussed The Sword's Levitation Festival performance as a turning point for the foursome, describing the experience as "like putting on a comfortable pair of sneakers." Kyle Shutt added: "I can't tell you what it means to see everyone's positive reception. It feels so good to see people out there almost more enthusiastic about the band than ever - it's something we'll never take for granted."

Newly announced Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour dates:

September 27 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

September 28 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

September 29 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

October 1 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room Lounge

October 3 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

October 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

October 6 Chicago, IL House of Blues

October 7 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation

October 8 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

October 9 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

October 11 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

October 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

October 14 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

October 15 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

October 17 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

October 18 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

October 19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

October 22 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

October 23 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

October 24 Orlando, FL The Beacham

October 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

Full list of Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour dates:

August 17 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

August 18 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

August 19 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

August 20 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

August 22 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

August 23 Seattle, WA Neumo's

August 24 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

August 25 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 28 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's

August 29 San Diego, CA Belly Up Tavern

August 30 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

September 27 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

September 28 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

September 29 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

October 1 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room Lounge

October 3 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

October 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

October 6 Chicago, IL House of Blues

October 7 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation

October 8 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

October 9 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

October 11 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

October 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

October 14 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

October 15 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

October 17 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

October 18 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

October 19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

October 22 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

October 23 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

October 24 Orlando, FL The Beacham

October 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

Related Stories

The Sword Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The Sword Reveal First European Tour Dates In A Decade

Warbringer Unleash 'The Sword And The Cross'

The Sword Returning With New Live Dates

News > The Sword