Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video

(SRO) Yellowcard are celebrating today's global release "Take What You Want" with an accompanying music video showcasing footage taken during the band's recent tours in Japan, Australia and Europe.

"Take What You Want" is the third new song from the group's forthcoming studio album "Better Days" releasing worldwide on October 10th. "Take What You Want" follows the release of the first two songs "Better Days" and "honestly i" which have accumulated over 4-million streams since release on May 28th.

The highly anticipated new album is produced, and executive produced, by Travis Barker with Barker also playing drums on every song. The album's title track "Better Days" is at radio now and in just 4 weeks, is already up to #13 on the Mediabase Alternative chart.

"The new track 'Take What You Want' really captures the amazing energy of these sessions with Travis Barker producing. The drums immediately pull you in, and the melodies are so focused and memorable," says lead singer Ryan Key.

Once ubiquitous on MTV and the Billboard Hot 100, the Vans Warped Tour veterans, whose first two albums produced double-platinum and gold title tracks, sound fully recharged and revitalized in 2025.

The band agreed that making a new album was pointless unless it was the best of their career. They refused to rush the process and for the first time gave themselves permission to ask for help. Ryan Mendez invited his long-time friend Nick Long into the writing sessions and it was through Long that Barker became part of the project, coming on board to play drums and produce the whole album.

"I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed," says front man Ryan Key who credits Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs. "I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again."

In June, Yellowcard announced their co-headline "Maximum Fun Tour" alongside A Day To Remember running from September 5th through November 22nd with stops on both the Warped Tour and When We Were Young Festival (complete tour schedule below).

Formed in Jacksonville FL in 1997, Yellowcard became one of the most influential bands in the 2000's alternative rock scene. Known for blending high energy pop punk with a signature violin twist, their 2003 breakthrough Ocean Avenue is certified Platinum with the title track now certified 2X Platinum. With over 4 million albums sold worldwide and over 1 billion streams, the band is poised for continued success on this new endeavor. After disbanding in 2017, Yellowcard reunited in 2022 entering into a new creative era and a year packed with a global tour to support it.

