We Came As Romans Announce New Album 'All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed'

(Cosa Nostra) We Came As Romans have announced their highly anticipated new album, 'ALL IS BEAUTIFUL...BECAUSE WE'RE DOOMED', set for release Friday, August 22nd via Sharptone Records.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album's third single, "culture wound," and its accompanying official music video. Following the defiant anthems "bad luck" and "no rest for the dreamer," this latest track dives deep into the battle between our best and worst impulses.

"culture wound" confronts the fundamental question at the heart of human existence: are we inherently good or inherently bad? The track wrestles with the forces-both internal and external-that shape who we become, delivered through the band's signature blend of crushing riffs and soaring melodies.

"culture wound is about taking a look inside and deciding which side of yourself is going to control your life. This song was written to question our human nature - is it inherently good or inherently selfish? Are we here to try and make something better for everyone or just survive for ourselves? All of the different "sides of ourselves" that we've discovered, struggled with, or left behind is really what this album is about, and our journey through all of those experiences is written in every song."

ALL IS BEAUTIFUL...BECAUSE WE'RE DOOMED' represents a profound creative evolution for We Came As Romans. Born from introspection and shaped by the band's own journey through triumph and tragedy, the album explores themes of existentialism, gratitude, loss, and the perpetual cycles of life. The record's conceptual framework-inspired by philosophical notions of death and rebirth-manifests in its very structure, with the album looping seamlessly from end to beginning, symbolizing that endings lead to new beginnings.

The album emerged from an intensive creative process that saw the band turn inward, mining their shared experiences for authentic emotional truth. What began as a struggle to find direction after 2022's grief-stricken, highly acclaimed 'Darkbloom', transformed into their most conceptually ambitious work to date. Each track ties to a specific moment or period in the band's history, creating a sonic autobiography that spans their entire career while focusing unflinchingly on the future.

"culture wound" serves as a centerpiece for the album's exploration of duality and self-examination. The track underwent extensive revision to achieve its final form-a testament to the band's commitment to getting every detail right on this deeply personal record.

Track List:

bad luck

lake of fire

red smoke

one by one

culture wound

where did you go?

no rest for the dreamer

b2tm

circling a dying sun

knowing pain

so lost (burning flowers)

because we're doomed

