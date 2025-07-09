Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'

(PFA) Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled all the information for his upcoming third album, The End. The album - released by BMG - is slated for release on October 24.

The 10-track album clocks in at 39-minuttes and showcases the evolution of Wolf and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Continuing the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself beyond what he did on his debut and sophomore release, Mammoth II. From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to infectious closer "All In Good Time," Wolfgang demonstrates his proficiency as a musician and songwriter. Songs like "Same Old Song," "Happy," and "Selfish" will fit perfectly alongside older songs that fans have already come to love from Mammoth.

Mammoth released their first single in May, and it has shot up the charts currently in the Top 5 at Active Rock radio. The success of the single was propelled by the landmark music video - a remake of the classic film From Dusk 'Til Dawn - directed by Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero. The video is approaching 4-million views and contains cameos from Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and of course his mother Valerie Bertinelli. To coincide with the album announcement, Mammoth is releasing the track "The Spell" for fans to check out. Now available via all digital service providers, the performance music video showing Wolfgang playing all the instruments and directed by visual collaborator Gordy De St. Jeor, can be streamed below:

The End is available for pre-order in multiple configurations including limited edition vinyl colors, signed insert version and retailer exclusives here.

