'An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood' Is Now Available For Streaming & Download

(2911) In partnership with StarVista, the highly anticipated concert event 'An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood' is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms, including Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Video, Dish, XBOX, iTunes Store, and more.

This extraordinary tribute features performances by a powerhouse lineup of artists including Jamey Johnson, Big & Rich, Gavin DeGraw, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Dustin Lynch, Tracy Lawrence, Crystal Gayle, Mark Wills, John Berry, Jeff Carson, Scott Stapp (of Creed), The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen, Home Free, Michael W. Smith + The Isaacs, Sam Moore + T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin + Debby Boone, and Ty Herndon + Janie Fricke.

'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' also earned three Telly Awards - a Silver trophy in the Best Music Performance category (Non-Broadcast), a Bronze trophy in the Best Live Event & Experience (Non-Broadcast), and a Bronze trophy in the Best Entertainment Program (Non-Broadcast). The special premiered as a movie theater event during Veterans Day weekend (2023) and made its broadcast premiere during Memorial Day weekend (2024).

Adding to the star-studded celebration are special appearances by President George W. Bush, Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, and Paula Deen, making this a must-see tribute to one of country music's most beloved patriots.

To stream/download: lnk.to/AllStarSaluteLeeGreenwood

