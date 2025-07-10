Cat Stevens Releasing Memoir and New Greatest Hits Package

(UMe) Cat-O-Log Records, in partnership with A&M/UMe, is proud to announce On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits, the definitive and first-ever career-spanning collection of Yusuf / Cat Stevens' profoundly emotive and moving songs from his near 60-year recording career, for release on September 5, 2025.

On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits welcomes you into the imaginative universe of one of the world's stellar musical talents: Yusuf / Cat Stevens. This phenomenal collection of songs highlights the depth and inventive style of his unique musical storytelling.

Featuring timeless hits that have transcended the era of their original releases, including "The Wind," "Peace Train," "Where Do The Children Play?" and "Wild World," with songs from his debut 1967 LP, Matthew & Son, through to his last 2023 King Of A Land album.

The new record features a 24-page booklet containing all the incredible lyrics and never-before-seen reflections on the music by Yusuf / Cat himself.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens says: "I'm pleased that, at last, a collection of recordings includes some important songs I wrote after my evolvement, 'Take The World Apart' and 'Heaven / Where True Love Goes' for instance, reflecting the peace and happiness which has since changed my life. Thank you one and all. It's really humbling to think about how many souls have been traversing this journey with me."

Cat Stevens was launched to fame in the swinging sixties, with chart-topping pop hits like "Matthew & Son" and "The First Cut Is The Deepest." His early career was interrupted by a near-fatal battle with tuberculosis - a turning point that ignited his quest for peace and understanding. Emerging from this experience, he rapidly rose to become one of the most prolific singer-songwriting icons of the seventies, captivating the world with soul-stirring anthems like "Wild World," "Father And Son," "Peace Train," and "Morning Has Broken." His classic albums Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat have earned him a rightful place in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Following another dangerous encounter with fate and near-drowning experience in 1975, Cat's life took a spiritual turn as he converted to Islam and changed his name to Yusuf Islam. Leaving the music industry behind, Yusuf dedicated his life to God, family, and humanitarian work, which saw him receive numerous prestigious international awards including the World Award for "humanitarian relief work helping children and victims of war" and the Man of Peace Award, voted for by The Nobel Peace Laureates.

The latest chapter is Yusuf's return to music, through which he has re-joined his past and present lives. Now known as Yusuf / Cat Stevens - a name that represents the synergy between the two key periods of his life - his inspirational story is one of quest, survival, and redemption. With over 100 million records sold and billions of streams, his powerful voice and poetic lyrics continue to inspire, now intertwined with a life of activism and altruism. As a campaigner for faith education, ecological consciousness and humanitarian work, Yusuf has become a global advocate for peace and coexistence.

On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits will be released ahead of Yusuf's long-awaited memoir Cat On The Road To Findout, releasing on October 7, 2025. The new autobiography is an extraordinary transformative journey through the triumphs, trials, and boundless quest of one of music's most enigmatic figures of all time.

Cat On The Road To Findout will be published in hardback, ebook, and audiobook format, the latter narrated by the author.

Featuring lyrics and new notes by Yusuf himself, On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits will be released globally across multiple formats, including 1CD and 2LP 140g formats, with a deeper dive edition available on 2CD and 4LP 140g, all featuring newly remastered audio.

On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits (4LP)

SIDE ONE

I Love My Dog

Matthew & Son

Here Comes My Baby

The First Cut Is The Deepest

Lady D'Arbanville

Trouble

SIDE TWO

Where Do The Children Play?

Wild World

Father And Son

Tea for the Tillerman

Don't Be Shy

If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out

SIDE THREE

The Wind

How Can I Tell You

Morning Has Broken

Moonshadow

Peace Train

I Want To Live In A Wigwam

SIDE FOUR

Sitting

Can't Keep It In

Foreigner Suite (Excerpt)

The Hurt

Ready

Oh Very Young

SIDE FIVE

Another Saturday Night

Majik Of Majiks

Banapple Gas

(Remember The Days Of The) Old Schoolyard

(I Never Wanted ) To Be A Star

SIDE SIX

Just Another Night

Last Love Song

Butterfly

Heaven / Where True Love Goes

Maybe There's A World

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

SIDE SEVEN

Thinking 'Bout You

Roadsinger

Gold Digger

Dying To Live

Blackness Of The Night

Grandsons

SIDE EIGHT

Miles From Nowhere

On The Road To Find Out

Father And Son

Here Comes The Sun (Acoustic)

All Nights, All Days

Take The World Apart

Related Stories

Yusuf (Cat Stevens) To Publish His Memoir 'Cat On The Road To Findout'

Singled Out: Alexander Cardinale's Peace Train (Cat Stevens Cover)

Rare Cat Stevens Album To Get First U.S. Release For Black Friday RSD

Cat Stevens Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of Catch A Bull At Four

News > Cat Stevens