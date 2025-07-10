Cat Stevens Releasing Memoir and New Greatest Hits Package

(UMe) Cat-O-Log Records, in partnership with A&M/UMe, is proud to announce On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits, the definitive and first-ever career-spanning collection of Yusuf / Cat Stevens' profoundly emotive and moving songs from his near 60-year recording career, for release on September 5, 2025.
On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits welcomes you into the imaginative universe of one of the world's stellar musical talents: Yusuf / Cat Stevens. This phenomenal collection of songs highlights the depth and inventive style of his unique musical storytelling.
Featuring timeless hits that have transcended the era of their original releases, including "The Wind," "Peace Train," "Where Do The Children Play?" and "Wild World," with songs from his debut 1967 LP, Matthew & Son, through to his last 2023 King Of A Land album.
The new record features a 24-page booklet containing all the incredible lyrics and never-before-seen reflections on the music by Yusuf / Cat himself.
Yusuf / Cat Stevens says: "I'm pleased that, at last, a collection of recordings includes some important songs I wrote after my evolvement, 'Take The World Apart' and 'Heaven / Where True Love Goes' for instance, reflecting the peace and happiness which has since changed my life. Thank you one and all. It's really humbling to think about how many souls have been traversing this journey with me."
Cat Stevens was launched to fame in the swinging sixties, with chart-topping pop hits like "Matthew & Son" and "The First Cut Is The Deepest." His early career was interrupted by a near-fatal battle with tuberculosis - a turning point that ignited his quest for peace and understanding. Emerging from this experience, he rapidly rose to become one of the most prolific singer-songwriting icons of the seventies, captivating the world with soul-stirring anthems like "Wild World," "Father And Son," "Peace Train," and "Morning Has Broken." His classic albums Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat have earned him a rightful place in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Following another dangerous encounter with fate and near-drowning experience in 1975, Cat's life took a spiritual turn as he converted to Islam and changed his name to Yusuf Islam. Leaving the music industry behind, Yusuf dedicated his life to God, family, and humanitarian work, which saw him receive numerous prestigious international awards including the World Award for "humanitarian relief work helping children and victims of war" and the Man of Peace Award, voted for by The Nobel Peace Laureates.
The latest chapter is Yusuf's return to music, through which he has re-joined his past and present lives. Now known as Yusuf / Cat Stevens - a name that represents the synergy between the two key periods of his life - his inspirational story is one of quest, survival, and redemption. With over 100 million records sold and billions of streams, his powerful voice and poetic lyrics continue to inspire, now intertwined with a life of activism and altruism. As a campaigner for faith education, ecological consciousness and humanitarian work, Yusuf has become a global advocate for peace and coexistence.
On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits will be released ahead of Yusuf's long-awaited memoir Cat On The Road To Findout, releasing on October 7, 2025. The new autobiography is an extraordinary transformative journey through the triumphs, trials, and boundless quest of one of music's most enigmatic figures of all time.
Cat On The Road To Findout will be published in hardback, ebook, and audiobook format, the latter narrated by the author.
Featuring lyrics and new notes by Yusuf himself, On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits will be released globally across multiple formats, including 1CD and 2LP 140g formats, with a deeper dive edition available on 2CD and 4LP 140g, all featuring newly remastered audio.
On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits (4LP)
SIDE ONE
I Love My Dog
Matthew & Son
Here Comes My Baby
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Lady D'Arbanville
Trouble
SIDE TWO
Where Do The Children Play?
Wild World
Father And Son
Tea for the Tillerman
Don't Be Shy
If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out
SIDE THREE
The Wind
How Can I Tell You
Morning Has Broken
Moonshadow
Peace Train
I Want To Live In A Wigwam
SIDE FOUR
Sitting
Can't Keep It In
Foreigner Suite (Excerpt)
The Hurt
Ready
Oh Very Young
SIDE FIVE
Another Saturday Night
Majik Of Majiks
Banapple Gas
(Remember The Days Of The) Old Schoolyard
(I Never Wanted ) To Be A Star
SIDE SIX
Just Another Night
Last Love Song
Butterfly
Heaven / Where True Love Goes
Maybe There's A World
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
SIDE SEVEN
Thinking 'Bout You
Roadsinger
Gold Digger
Dying To Live
Blackness Of The Night
Grandsons
SIDE EIGHT
Miles From Nowhere
On The Road To Find Out
Father And Son
Here Comes The Sun (Acoustic)
All Nights, All Days
Take The World Apart
Yusuf (Cat Stevens) To Publish His Memoir 'Cat On The Road To Findout'
Singled Out: Alexander Cardinale's Peace Train (Cat Stevens Cover)
Rare Cat Stevens Album To Get First U.S. Release For Black Friday RSD
Cat Stevens Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of Catch A Bull At Four
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'- The Sword Extend Warp Riders Anniversary Tour- We Came As Romans Announce New Album- more
Kenny Chesney Honored With Staggering 105 Million Units Certified By RIAA-Hear Rita Wilson Cover Carole King Classic 'It's Too Late'- more
Raekwon Reveals 'The Emperor’s New Clothes' Track And Guest Details- Watch GZA & RZA of Wu-Tang Clan Perform with Lettuce- more
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades
FILTER Releasing 'The Algorithm: Ultra Edition' Next Month
Of Mice & Men Share 'Wake Up' To Announce New Album
Visit 'The Great Unknown' With Ice Nine Kills
Gibson Celebrates Black Sabbath's Historic Final Reunion Show
Mike Tramp Announces New Album 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III'
Winona Fighter Expand 'My Apologies To The Chef'