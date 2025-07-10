d4vd and FaZe Clan's JasonTheWeen Share 'Summer Uptown' Video

(he Darkroom) Last week, genre-defying breakout artist d4vd and FaZe Clan streamer JasonTheWeen came together for a friendly Twitch Stream and ended up creating a brand-new song that has been gaining momentum online. Today, the duo officially releases the final product encapsulating pure summer bliss.
Both d4vd and JasonTheWeen are no strangers to the gaming and streaming worlds, and their vibrant personalities have consistently sparked excitement among fans. Having collaborated in the past-including Jason's appearance during d4vd's Coachella set and his feature in the music video for "What Are You Waiting For?"-the duo already had a history of working seamlessly together. Their latest impromptu session only deepened that creative synergy, quickly becoming a viral sensation as clips of the song's live production racked up millions of views. The official music video reaffirms the track's authenticity, capturing the pair and their friends enjoying summer and dancing on the beach.
From that electric session emerged an effortlessly cool and upbeat pop track with a catchy chorus: "Meet me in the west end uptown, I promise I will never let you down, 'cause I don't want to lose what I found." This composition is a true testament to the magic that happens when two creative forces collide, while tapping into a pulse of their community.
