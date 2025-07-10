Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades

(117) When Bernie Leadon embarked on the "History of the Eagles" tour with his former bandmates in 2013, he was sitting on a long and storied music career that he had all but put behind him. Nearly a decade out from releasing 2004's Mirror, he had wrapped up a majority of his session work with Emmylou Harris' 2003 Stumble Into Grace and was enjoying life with his family and on his farm in Middle Tennessee.

The reunion with fellow co-founders of the band Don Henley and Glenn Frey, along with Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, would be Frey's last tour, and it allowed Leadon a chance to bury the hatchet and make amends after a semi-chaotic end to his journey in the iconic band. It also lit a spark of creativity that was all it took to get him out of his creative hiatus and back into the studio. This time, he wanted to do it his way, so he built a state-of-the-art analog-equipped studio and began collaborating with legendary producer Glyn Johns.

21 years after his last solo release, the first result of this musical kismet will debut on July 18, "Too Many Memories" - a reflection of a life well-lived from a musician who has meant so much to the fabric of American music.

It was also announced today, in a Rolling Stone exclusive, that Bernie Leadon will join the lineup of AMERICANAFEST, September 9 - 13 and is set to perform on the 12th. The show will be Leadon's first public performance since 2015 on the "History of the Eagles" tour. AMERICANAFEST festival passes are on sale now. Individual tickets to this performance will be available in the coming weeks.

Related Stories

News > Bernie Leadon