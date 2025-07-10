FILTER Releasing 'The Algorithm: Ultra Edition' Next Month

(JM) FILTER are set to release their remixed and remastered new album, 'The Algorithm: Ultra Edition,' on August 8 via the band's No Pulse Records. The album features re-imagined cuts from 'The Algorithm' - the tight conceptual statement heralding career-best songwriting from Filter mastermind Richard Patrick - with 9 additional tracks.

On July 11, the new album's first single, the speaker-shattering "All The Good," will be released to radio and on all digital platforms. The epic track - featuring that classic Filter sound with a modern sonic edge - is pure existential chaos, heavy psychotic riffs and a soaring, anthemic chorus. It's not so much a loud-quiet-loud dynamic as a loud-quiet-monstrously loud one. From out of the blocks, Patrick's vocals are pushed into the red, and from there... things only get heavier. Produced by Patrick and long-time collaborator Brian Virtue, "All The Good" was co-written by Zach Munowitz, the guitarist who co-wrote "For the Beaten", "Up Against the Wall", and "Say It Again."

The Algorithm: Ultra Edition also delivers 4 remixes of previously released tracks including former Nine Inch Nails member Charlie Clouser, producer/mixer Sean Beaven (NIN, Marilyn Manson), and Patrick's mixes of "Obliteration" as well as Julian Gray's version of "Burn Out the Sun." There are also two covers; Patrick offers his take on U2's "A Sort of Homecoming" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

Available on all music streaming platforms August 8th, with exclusive physical versions to be released in the future.

Track listing:

1. All The Good

2. A Sort of Homecoming (U2 Cover)

3. The Drowning (ultra edition)

4. Up Against the Wall (ultra edition)

5. For the Beaten (ultra edition)

6. Obliteration (ultra edition)

7. Say It Again (ultra edition)

8. Face Down (ultra edition)

9. Summer Child (ultra edition)

10. Threshing Floor (ultra edition)

11. Be Careful What You Wish For (ultra)

12. Burn Out the Sun (ultra edition)

13. Command Z (ultra edition)

14. Burn Out the Sun (Julian Gray Remix)

15. Obliteration (Sean Beaven Remix)

16. Obliteration (Charlie Clouser Remix)

17. Obliteration (Richard Patrick Remix)

18. 'Murica (ultra edition)

19. Thoughts and Prayers ((ultra edition)

20. Bad Guy (Billie Eilish Cover)

