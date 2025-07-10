FLO and Kaytranada Team Up For 'The Mood'

(Republic) London-based girl group FLO and Kaytranada have teamed up to release their new song "The Mood" today. "The Mood" is a sultry summer track that flips the script, capturing sexual confidence as their smooth vocals glide Kaytranada's slick production.

Speaking about "The Mood," FLO says: "The Mood is a fun and fresh take on sex. Sometimes you're not in the mood! We made this song two years ago and it still feels brand new to us. We are so honored to have been able to work with Kaytranada and so happy that the world can enjoy it with us!!! #permissionissexy"

The track follows an incredible year for FLO, who released their debut album Access All Areas this past November. The album became the highest charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years, with The New York Times hailing them a "girl group for the new generation." Alongside a Top 3 chart position in the UK, the trio debuted on Billboard Top 200, and achieved over 605 million all-time global streams under their belt. The well-received debut album saw Pitchfork give the album an 8/10 rating stating, "The UK trio's debut delivers a confident vision of what a modern girl group can be: tender, headstrong, and unified, with a clear point of view and harmonies for days." The Times and NME gave the album stellar 4* ratings, with NME labelling it as "a front row seat to the next big thing" whilst their cover story for Dazed called Access All Areas "a debut...that delivers on the promise of their hype."

September will see FLO embark on the UK leg of their Access All Areas tour. The UK leg of the Access All Areas Tour will kick off on September 28th, 2025 at London's O2 Brixton Academy with stops in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham before heading to Europe. The rescheduled UK and European dates follow on from their 27-date North American tour which saw them complete the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in nearly two decades. Full dates below:

Rescheduled 2025 Tour Dates

Sept 28th - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Sept 29th - Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

Oct 1st - Manchester, Manchester Academy

Oct 2nd - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Oct 5th - Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

Oct 6th - Antwerp, De Roma

Oct 8th - Paris, L'Olympia

Oct 10th - Hamburg, Docks

Oct 11th - Cologne, Live Music Hall

Related Stories

De La Soul Get Animated Foir 'Rock Co.Kane Flow' Video

Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'

BettySoo Asks 'What Do You Want From Me Now?' With New Single

Public Enemy Kick Off World Tour That Includes Guns N' Roses Dates

News > FLO