Gibson Celebrates Black Sabbath's Historic Final Reunion Show

(Prime PR) Over the past weekend, Gibson rallied to support the legendary rock group Black Sabbath and their long-awaited, final show and one-night-only all-star concert, Back to the Beginning which marked the first performance in over 20 years of the original lineup: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.

"It was a great honor to pay tribute to Tony Iommi and Black Sabbath during their final Back to the Beginning show this past weekend in Birmingham, UK, where it all started," says Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson. "It was beautiful to witness how the star-studded artist community came together to celebrate and pay respect to Black Sabbath. It was an honor for all of us at Gibson to have had the opportunity to be there to host the artist community at the Gibson lounge backstage and raise a significant amount of funds for great local causes. I will never forget that day, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event."

Gibson donated two Gibson SG Standard guitars--the world-famous guitar model beloved by Tony Iommi--which were hand-signed by the artists backstage at Back to the Beginning. Music fans worldwide bid on these one-of-a-kind signed guitars during the charity auction at www.ozzyauction.co.uk which ended on Monday. A unique opportunity to celebrate a defining moment in rock and roll history while supporting three life-changing charities, all proceeds from the auction will be shared equally between three causes close to the Osbourne family's heart: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Check out a handful of the artists that signed the Gibson SG guitars backstage for the Back to the Beginning auction in the following clip: here

Gibson was also present backstage in the artist lounge with a selection of guitars, as well as an interactive experiences and a photo booth with Indian Motorcycles as part of the unforgettable backstage environment available for the performers, VIP guests, and industry legends.

Back to the Beginning marked the historic return of the original Black Sabbath - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - performed together for the first time in 20 years. The all-star celebration of heavy metal's founding fathers saw Ozzy take to the stage for a short solo set before reuniting with Black Sabbath for their final ever performance, making this one of the most significant live music events of the decade.

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, Black Sabbath went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling over 75 million albums and defining a genre. Music Director Tom Morello described Back to the Beginning as "the greatest heavy metal show ever."

The event also featured performances from Metallica, Slayer, Guns N' Roses, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and more. A supergroup of legendary musicians also performed including Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler, Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan, Slash, Frank Bello, Fred Durst, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, David Draiman, KK Downing, Lzzy Hale, Mike Bordin, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian, Sleep Token ii, Papa V Perpetua, Tom Morello, and Zakk Wylde.

A landmark celebration of the band's groundbreaking legacy and their enduring influence on rock and metal music, Back to the Beginning took place Saturday, 5 July, at Villa Park in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham and marked the historic stage return for the original four members as Ozzy Osbourne performed a short solo set before joining Black Sabbath for their final bow.

