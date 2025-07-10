Hear Rita Wilson Cover Carole King Classic 'It's Too Late'

(BT PR) Rita Wilson has shared her new single, "It's Too Late". Rita's reimagining of the iconic Carole King classic was by produced by Jenn Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Hozier) and Rita, mixed and mastered by Nick "Squids" Squillante (Hozier, FLETCHER) and features guitarist David Levita (Lionel Richie, Alanis Morissette).
Rita was inspired to record this new interpretation of "It's Too Late" after filming an episode of the new Netflix series Too Much where she can be seen singing the song. Too Much is Lena Dunham's triumphant return to television, marking the second time she and Rita worked together since the hit series Girls.
"Too Much tells the story of a heartbroken New Yorker who moves to London hoping for a love story and falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero. Rita plays Lois, a New York Times-reading, intense-feelings mother. A former '70s wild child, she ultimately settled into a suburban life but still surprises her family. Watch the trailer for Too Much here.
Rita explains; "I covered Carole King's classic 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow' on my debut album. She is one of the greatest songwriters there is.... It felt fitting to cover 'It's Too Late' following my time on set filming Too Much. There's a scene where my character is driving her daughters back from the city and I'm singing along to the song. I remember being a teenager when it was released and driving around Hollywood praying it would come on the radio. This was definitely a full circle moment for me!"
Rita Wilson Shares 'Look How Far We've Come' Lyric Video
Rita Wilson Delivers 'Little Black Dress'
Rita Wilson and Emily Shackelton Share 'I Loved You First'
Rita Wilson Recruits Josh Groban For Cover Of Fleetwood Mac Classic
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'- The Sword Extend Warp Riders Anniversary Tour- We Came As Romans Announce New Album- more
Kenny Chesney Honored With Staggering 105 Million Units Certified By RIAA-Hear Rita Wilson Cover Carole King Classic 'It's Too Late'- more
Raekwon Reveals 'The Emperor’s New Clothes' Track And Guest Details- Watch GZA & RZA of Wu-Tang Clan Perform with Lettuce- more
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades
FILTER Releasing 'The Algorithm: Ultra Edition' Next Month
Of Mice & Men Share 'Wake Up' To Announce New Album
Visit 'The Great Unknown' With Ice Nine Kills
Gibson Celebrates Black Sabbath's Historic Final Reunion Show
Mike Tramp Announces New Album 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III'
Winona Fighter Expand 'My Apologies To The Chef'