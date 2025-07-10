Hear Rita Wilson Cover Carole King Classic 'It's Too Late'

(BT PR) Rita Wilson has shared her new single, "It's Too Late". Rita's reimagining of the iconic Carole King classic was by produced by Jenn Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Hozier) and Rita, mixed and mastered by Nick "Squids" Squillante (Hozier, FLETCHER) and features guitarist David Levita (Lionel Richie, Alanis Morissette).

Rita was inspired to record this new interpretation of "It's Too Late" after filming an episode of the new Netflix series Too Much where she can be seen singing the song. Too Much is Lena Dunham's triumphant return to television, marking the second time she and Rita worked together since the hit series Girls.

"Too Much tells the story of a heartbroken New Yorker who moves to London hoping for a love story and falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero. Rita plays Lois, a New York Times-reading, intense-feelings mother. A former '70s wild child, she ultimately settled into a suburban life but still surprises her family. Watch the trailer for Too Much here.

Rita explains; "I covered Carole King's classic 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow' on my debut album. She is one of the greatest songwriters there is.... It felt fitting to cover 'It's Too Late' following my time on set filming Too Much. There's a scene where my character is driving her daughters back from the city and I'm singing along to the song. I remember being a teenager when it was released and driving around Hollywood praying it would come on the radio. This was definitely a full circle moment for me!"

