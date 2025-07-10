Mike Tramp Announces New Album 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III'

(Freeman) Mike Tramp is pleased to announce the release of his new album, 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III,' due out on September 19th via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate the announcement, the lead single "Cherokee" is out now, accompanied by a music video.

Mike comments on the track: "Revisiting 'Cherokee,' one of the first songs Vito Bratta and I wrote in 1983, was so amazing, I always loved that song, and the new version only confirms what a great song it still is."

Tramp, the unmistakable voice and principal songwriter of White Lion, concludes his heartfelt trilogy with 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III,' a powerful and deeply personal tribute to one of the most iconic bands of the 1980s melodic hard rock scene.

Tramp speaks on how this series of recordings came together: "For me, the point of re-recording the old classic White Lion songs was all about letting the audience know HOW the band would sound if they come to see us live. Bringing the sound up today and away from a world no more. When I started with 'Vol. I' I must admit, I never thought I'd do 'Vol. II' and now 'Vol. III.' But having done it all now, makes all the more sense to me. If I have to be active playing White Lion in 2025 and onward, there's got to be a natural progression in every way. That is exactly what this Trilogy is all about.

In this final installment, TRAMP revisits and reimagines ten more essential songs from the White Lion catalog, bringing them back to life with the passion, perspective, and authenticity that only decades of experience can deliver.

Once again backed by his trusted bandmates - Marcus Nand (guitar), Claus Langeskov (bass), and Morten Hellborn(drums) - TRAMP offers fresh but respectful renditions of these classic tracks, capturing their spirit while elevating them with a more refined, seasoned sound.

From the raw defiance of "Fight To Survive," to the cinematic power of "Warsong," and the infectious rhythm of "Radar Love," this album is both a celebration and a reawakening.

Standing as more than a simple re-recording project, 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III' is the emotional conclusion of a trilogy - a journey through time, memory, and music that connects the past to the present with integrity and fire.

This is not just a tribute, it's MIKE TRAMP reclaiming and honoring his legacy.

