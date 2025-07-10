Moe Bandy Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Hit Single 'Bandy The Rodeo Clown'

(2911) CMA and ACM award-winning country music legend Moe Bandy celebrates the 50th anniversary of his hit single "Bandy The Rodeo Clown." Written by legendary songwriters Whitey Shafer and Country Music Hall of Famer Lefty Frizzell, the song is the title track and was the second of three singles released for the album "Bandy the Rodeo Clown." The song reached # 7 on Billboard's Country Chart and climbed to #4 on the Canadian Country Tracks chart.

"Bandy The Rodeo Clown" is still one of my most requested songs everywhere I play," shares Bandy. "It's always been funny how people think I was a true rodeo clown when I wasn't. I was a bull rider for several years on the weekends, but was never a rodeo clown. It was such an honor to get a call from Lefty Frizzell and Whitey Shaffer letting me know they had written this song for me to record. It was an honor then and will always be one of the biggest thrills of my life."

Bandy's highly anticipated new album 'Songs I Missed' is available now in partnership with StarVista Music. Staying true to his traditional country roots, Bandy delivers a heartfelt collection of classic hits-some he once passed on, others he wished he'd had the chance to record. The album features iconic songs like "Heartaches By The Number," "Six Days On The Road," "He Stopped Loving Her Today," "Amarillo By Morning," "Pure Love," and more. With his signature honky-tonk sound and soulful vocals, Bandy pays tribute to country music's golden era while adding his own timeless style. Tracks from the album have been featured by Cowboys & Indians, Country Evolution, RFD-TV, The Tennessee Star, and more.

Fans can catch up with Moe on tour in the coming weeks:

JUL 11 - Diamond I Venue / Dime Box, Texas

JUL 12 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas (with Joe Stampley, Moore & Moore)

JUL 17 - REO Starplex / Longview, Texas

JUL 18 - Spencer Theater / Alto, N.M.

AUG 21 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 22 - Private Event / Kingsport, Tenn.

AUG 23 - Finley Fest / West Point, Ky.

AUG 30 - Tilden Rodeo / Tilden, Texas (with Kevin Fowler)

SEP 20 - Speaking Rock / El Paso, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

OCT 09 - Clay Cooper Theater / Branson, Mo. (with The Malpass Brothers)

NOV 06 - Dosey Doe / The Woodlands, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

NOV 07 - Riley's Tavern / New Braunfels, Texas

NOV 08 - The Oaks Event Center / Vidor, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

JAN 25 - FEB 01 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

