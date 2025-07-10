Of Mice & Men Share 'Wake Up' To Announce New Album

(GMM) Few modern rock bands balance raw intimacy and explosive power like Of Mice & Men. Today, the Southern California quartet announces their ninth studio album, Another Miracle, out November 14 via Century Media Records.

Written, produced, and engineered entirely by the band, Another Miracle finds Of Mice & Men at their most personal-and most expansive. Frontman Aaron Pauley also mixed and mastered the album himself, eschewing the hiring of a big name producer for a more personal and intimate approach to their art.

As a legion of devoted listeners worldwide has come to expect, the band poured their hearts into every note, creating a powerful reflection of their lived experiences. Of Mice & Men say, "we're excited to be sharing our new album, Another Miracle, with you all. It's been a long time in the making, and the cumulation of countless hours of collaboration and hard work. We hope that our fans, old and new, will really enjoy it since we've not only raised the bar on the melodic side, we've also doubled down on the heaviness all over the album and made what we feel is an incredibly strong and authentic representation of who Of Mice & Men is in 2025. We want to thank our fans for the years of support. We're incredibly proud of Another Miracle, and we hope you enjoy the album as much as we've enjoyed making it."

Today OM&M also drop the album's newest single, "Wake Up," which captures the album's spirit of fearless experimentation. It's one of those rare moments where the "x factor" revealed itself early, channeling the urgency, vulnerability, and creative spark that drives Another Miracle from start to finish. The band says, "With 'Wake Up' we specifically aimed to pair the more delicate & almost shoegazey sounds of 90's alternative acoustic classics with a sonically modern & heavier Of Mice & Men approach. Lyrically, it's a call to consciousness and presence while juxtaposing the imperative to live in the here and now with dreamlike metaphoric imagery." They once again teamed with director MIke Matsui for the video and further note, "Is this a music video or a transcendental experience?! We may never know, but visionary director Mike Matsui really brought out the divine majesty with this one. We shot the video at an awesome location in San Francisco and Mike and his team were really able to capture the dreamlike aesthetic of the song. Also, we don't think anyone's ever played a breakdown in that church before, so we're pretty sure we made history!"

Earlier this year Of Mice & Men released Another Miracle's title track which marked their first new music since 2023's Tether and their first since signing to new label Century Media Records. The band are playing songs off the upcoming album as well as fan favorites this summer at festival appearances including Summer Daze Festival in Elko, NV, Warped Tour in Long Beach, CA and Orlando, FL, and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY. They will also embark on a headline run in The UK and European run with dates kicking off November 27 and concluding December 14. North American headline dates will be announced soon.

Of Mice & Men Tour Dates

7/19 - Summer Daze Fest 2025 - Elko, NV

7/26-7/27 - Warped Tour 2025 - Long Beach, CA

8/29-8/31 - Rocklahoma 2025 - Pryor, OK

9/18-9/21 - Louder Than Life 2025 - Louisville, KY

10/2-10/5 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

11/15 -16 - Warped Tour 2025 - Orlando, FL

11/27 - Docks - Hamburg, DE

11/28 - Hole 44 - Berlin, DE

11/29 - Anker - Leipzig, DE

11/30 - Meet Factory - Prague, CZ

12/02 - Progresja - Warsaw, PL

12/04 - Backstage - Munich, DE

12/05 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, DE

12/06 - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl - Solothurn, CH

12/08 - Bataclan - Paris, FR

12/09 - 013 - Tilburg, NL

12/11 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

12/12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

12/13 - Bristol Electric - Bristol, UK

12/14 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

