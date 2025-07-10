Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022

(Live Nation) Following his historic three-night stand at New York City's Bowery Ballroom earlier this year - hailed by BILLBOARD as "a religious experience" and moving NPR to rave "Paul McCartney has so much swag it's ridiculous" - Paul McCartney and his acclaimed Got Back Tour will make their wildly anticipated return to North America this fall.
Got Back's 2025 run of 19 newly announced dates marks Paul's first extensive series of shows across the US and Canada since 2022. The tour kicks off September 29th with Paul's Greater Palm Springs area live debut at Acrisure Arena and runs through to a November 24-25th finale at the United Center in Chicago. Got Back 2025 will feature Paul's long-awaited return to Las Vegas, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Montreal, and Hamilton - plus a few cities that will be hosting their first-ever Paul McCartney concerts, Albuquerque and the aforementioned Greater Palm Springs area.
General on sale for these Got Back tour dates will begin July 18th at 10am local time.Irrefutably one of the most successful and influential singer-songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney's concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music. With songs like "Hey Jude," "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Let It Be" and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music - dozens of songs from Paul's solo, Wings and of course Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.
Paul McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022 with16 sold out shows across the US that led up to his history-making set at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023 Paul performed 18 shows as Got Back rocked through Australia, Mexico and Brazil. In 2024, Paul amazed capacity crowds at more than 20 dates spanning from South America and Mexico to the UK and Europe.
September 29 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
October 4 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
October 7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
October 11 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
October 14 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center
October 17 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
October 22 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
October 29 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
November 2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
November 3 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
November 6 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
November 8 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
November 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
November 14 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
November 17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
November 18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
November 21 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
November 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center
November 25 - Chicago, IL - United Center
