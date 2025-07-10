Raekwon Reveals 'The Emperor's New Clothes' Track And Guest Details

(TGF) Raekwon has revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated eighth studio album, The Emperor's New Clothes - his first solo project since 2017's The Wild. To break the news, the rapper took to social media to express gratitude towards his fans for their support.

Set for release on July 18th via Mass Appeal, the album features guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Nas, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Stacy Barthe, Marsha Ambrosius and more.

Ahead of The Emperor's New Clothes, the legendary emcee is currently on tour as part of the 'Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber' tour alongside Run The Jewels. The 27-city trek has made landfall in major markets across North America before wrapping up July 18 in Philadelphia.

A founding member of the iconic hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, Raekwon has enlisted a star-studded team of longtime collaborators for the release of The Emperor's New Clothes, including Swizz Beatz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Nottz, and many more.

Renowned for his regal rhymes and lasting impact on hip-hop culture, The Chef has left an indelible mark on the industry. His latest dish is a bold artistic statement that's rich with vision, grit, and grandeur - ultimately setting the tone for an unstoppable run. The Emperor's New Clothes feels like another victory lap for one of the most vital voices in the game, adding an exclamation point to his already impressive discography.

The Emperor's New Clothes Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Bear Hill

3. Pomogranite feat. Inspectah Deck & Carlton Fisk

4. Veterans Only Billionaire Rehab (SKIT)

5. Wild Corsicans feat. Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, & Benny The Butcher

6. 1 Life feat. Stacy Barthe

7. Barber Shop Bullies (SKIT)

8. Open Doors feat. Tommy Nova

9. 600 School feat. Ghostface Killah & Method Man

10. The Guy That Plans It

11. Da Heavies

12. Officer Full Beard (SKIT)

13. The Omerta feat. Nas

14. Get Outta Here feat. Ghostface Killah

15. The Sober Dose Gift (SKIT)

16. Debra Night Wine feat. Marsha Ambrosius

17. Mac & Lobster feat. Ghostface Killah

