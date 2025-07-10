Role Model And Laufey Release 'The Longest Goodbye' Video

(ICLG) Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) shared the official video for "The Longest Goodbye" (feat. Laufey). Directed by Neema Sadeghi, the black and white video leans into the song's nostalgic vibe while reimagining it as a duet.
Tucker trades verses with GRAMMY winner Laufey, accompanied by a band playing vintage instruments. "The Longest Goodbye" video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.
Tucker's original solo version of the song appeared on Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), the deluxe edition of his new album, which was released earlier this year by Interscope Records.
