Watch ERRA's 'Gore Of Being' Video

(Atom Splitter) ERRA - J.T. Cavey, vocals; Jesse Cash, vocals + guitars; Conor Hesse, bass; Alex Ballew, drums; and Clint Tustin, guitar - return with their first taste of new music since 2024's critically acclaimed CURE. Today, they share the video for "Gore of Being."

The track boasts ERRA's signature cerebral and surgically precise, guitar-driven sound and flawlessly executed melodies. The stunning technical prowess is infused with raw emotion and you can feel the beating heart at its core. The vocal interplay between Cavey and Cash remains a potent element of ERRA's sound, meshing the brutal with the beautiful in seamless fashion.

"'Gore of Being' started as an idea that Clint brought into the studio and marks his first songwriting contribution to the band," ERRA share. "Lyrically, 'Gore of Being' turned out to be a musing on mortality. Despite not writing the lyrics, Clint later had a conversation with Jesse connecting the serendipity between the lyrics and the working title Clint had for the instrumental, which related to his dad's sudden and tragic passing. The song's context took a new shape from there, becoming a catharsis and being that much more special to the band."

"Gore of Being" isn't the only new music from ERRA ths summer. They plan to drop another single, titled "Echo Sonata," later this month. So stay tuned for another dose of forward-thinking hard rock.

ERRA will hit the road this summer as main suport for Architects. All dates are below.

ERRA ON TOUR:

WITH ARCHITECTS:

7/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

7/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

7/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

7/26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

7/27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

7/29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

8/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8/2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

8/4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

8/5 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

8/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8/8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

8/11 - Minneapolis, MN - The FIllmore

8/12 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

8/14 - Toronto, ONT - Great Canadian Toronto

8/15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

8/16 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8/19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

8/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

8/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

