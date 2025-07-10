Watch ERRA's 'Gore Of Being' Video

(Atom Splitter) ERRA - J.T. Cavey, vocals; Jesse Cash, vocals + guitars; Conor Hesse, bass; Alex Ballew, drums; and Clint Tustin, guitar - return with their first taste of new music since 2024's critically acclaimed CURE. Today, they share the video for "Gore of Being."
The track boasts ERRA's signature cerebral and surgically precise, guitar-driven sound and flawlessly executed melodies. The stunning technical prowess is infused with raw emotion and you can feel the beating heart at its core. The vocal interplay between Cavey and Cash remains a potent element of ERRA's sound, meshing the brutal with the beautiful in seamless fashion.
"'Gore of Being' started as an idea that Clint brought into the studio and marks his first songwriting contribution to the band," ERRA share. "Lyrically, 'Gore of Being' turned out to be a musing on mortality. Despite not writing the lyrics, Clint later had a conversation with Jesse connecting the serendipity between the lyrics and the working title Clint had for the instrumental, which related to his dad's sudden and tragic passing. The song's context took a new shape from there, becoming a catharsis and being that much more special to the band."
"Gore of Being" isn't the only new music from ERRA ths summer. They plan to drop another single, titled "Echo Sonata," later this month. So stay tuned for another dose of forward-thinking hard rock.
ERRA will hit the road this summer as main suport for Architects. All dates are below.
ERRA ON TOUR:
WITH ARCHITECTS:
7/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
7/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
7/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
7/26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
7/27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
7/29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
7/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
8/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
8/2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
8/4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
8/5 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
8/8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
8/11 - Minneapolis, MN - The FIllmore
8/12 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
8/14 - Toronto, ONT - Great Canadian Toronto
8/15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
8/16 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8/19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
8/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
8/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
ERRA Premiere 'Slow Sour Bleed' Video
Erra Announce 'Cure' Album With Title Track Video
ERRA Premiere 'Pale Iris' Video
We Came As Romans, Erra and Brand of Sacrifice Announce Tour
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'- The Sword Extend Warp Riders Anniversary Tour- We Came As Romans Announce New Album- more
Kenny Chesney Honored With Staggering 105 Million Units Certified By RIAA-Hear Rita Wilson Cover Carole King Classic 'It's Too Late'- more
Raekwon Reveals 'The Emperor’s New Clothes' Track And Guest Details- Watch GZA & RZA of Wu-Tang Clan Perform with Lettuce- more
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades
FILTER Releasing 'The Algorithm: Ultra Edition' Next Month
Of Mice & Men Share 'Wake Up' To Announce New Album
Visit 'The Great Unknown' With Ice Nine Kills
Gibson Celebrates Black Sabbath's Historic Final Reunion Show
Mike Tramp Announces New Album 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III'
Winona Fighter Expand 'My Apologies To The Chef'