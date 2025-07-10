Watch GZA & RZA of Wu-Tang Clan Perform with Lettuce at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

(CHM) This past Friday, GRAMMY-nominated future funk pioneers Lettuce performed a collaborative set with hip-hop icon GZA from Wu-Tang Clan at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. Lettuce performed one set of original material and GZA joined the sought-after sextet for nearly all of the second set after Wu-Tang Clan concluded their final Colorado performance at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater.

RZA from Wu-Tang Clan joined the group for a surprise guest appearance performing "I Like it Raw ODB > C.R.E.A.M" and a cover of "Family Affair" paying tribute to the late Sly Stone of Sly & The Family Stone.

The collaborative set included tracks from GZA's pivotal 1995 album Liquid Swords including "Duel of the Iron Mic" and "Liquid Swords." They also performed "Animal Planet," a deep cut track by drummer Adam Deitch and Soulive guitarist Eric Krasno's production duo, Fyre Department that they collaborated with GZA on in 2005.

Full set list here:

Luchini Intro

Duel Iron Mic (w/ GZA)

Crash Crew (w/ GZA)

Animal Planet (w/ GZA)

Liquid Swords (w/ GZA)

I Like It Raw ODB, CREAM (w/ RZA & GZA)

Family Affair (w/ RZA)

Make it Funky

