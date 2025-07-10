Winona Fighter Expand 'My Apologies To The Chef'

(BPM) Rising punk act Winona Fighter is excited to announce that they will be releasing a deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed debut album My Apologies To The Chef.

Set to be released digitally on September 5th with limited edition vinyl available for pre-order now, the expanded album will feature acoustic versions of every song from the original release, as well as covers of Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" and Violent Femmes' "Blister In The Sun".

Additionally, the band has shared their brand new single "(Don't Get) CLOSE", which is out now via Rise Records. "If you're thinking "is this a band full of crazy people?"... you're not far off. Why are we releasing a 31 track, half electric, half acoustic, deluxe version of our debut album we released earlier this year? Well, I don't know but we had a damn good time creating it," shares front woman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon. "We recorded this after the first leg of our 'YES CHEF TOUR' (where we've been playing every single song on the record each night), so it was cool to take some of the stuff we've started doing live and letting that influence aspects of the acoustic versions. There are quite a few elements in the deluxe I think listeners are going to be pleasantly surprised about. Some songs we even recorded just the 3 of us around a single microphone. It's raw, fun, and totally rock n roll garage band vibes. Happy listening!"

About new single "(Don't Get) CLOSE", she adds: "I think it's really cool we found an opportunity to release '(Don't Get) CLOSE'. I was always drawn to this song but it never quite found it's place on our debut record. Honestly, we are in the mindsight of recording completely new songs (even to us) moving forward so I really didn't think it would ever see the light of day. When we decided to do a deluxe version of 'My Apologies To The Chef' it was a no brainer that it was finally this song's time to shine. I not only want to dedicate it to anyone trying to navigate what romantic or personal relationships are supposed to be like after experiencing abuse, but also to all the partners, friends, and family members out there taking it day by day with them."

