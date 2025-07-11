Beartooth Release 'I Was A... LIVE'

(Atom Splitter) Beartooth - Caleb Shomo, vocals; Zach Huston, guitars; Will Deely, guitars; Oshie Bichar, bass; and Connor Denis, drums - made their hometown arena debut with an absolutely monumental show at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on January 18, 2025.
It was pyrotechnic spectacle and one of the most memorable shows of the band's career thus far. The show happened hot on the heels of their most successful tour to date - spanning 60+ shows across North America and over 100k tickets sold - and after the release of their chart-topping fifth album The Surface, which earned the band their first pair of #1 singles at U.S. Active Rock radio ("Might Love Myself" + "I Was Alive").
If you were not able to attend this very special show in person, well, the band is now making it available for all fans in many ways. Beartooth are releasing the entire show in multiple formats so all fans can participate and feel like they were there. I Was A... LIVE will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music today, July 11.
"Without a doubt, this was the most surreal and out-of-body show of my entire life," shares Shomo. "It felt good to go home and let it all go with our friends and families at our sides. This album is meant to place you right at front of house to experience this magical night from the best-sounding position in the venue. Enjoy the rock and enjoy the love."
Additionally, the entire show will be available to watch on the band's YouTube channel. The entire, 90-minute show was directed by Ray Duker. Watch it below:
