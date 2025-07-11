blink-182's Mark Hoppus Fuels Goldfinger's New Song 'Freaking Out A Bit'

(BPM) Goldfinger released a high-energy pop-punk track "Freaking Out a Bit" featuring blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus. Out now via Big Noise, the summer anthem explores themes of anxiety, digital-age burnout, and nostalgia delivered with a perfect blend of Goldfinger and blink-182's signature sounds.

Frontman of Goldfinger, John Feldmann shared his thoughts on the track: "Freaking Out a Bit is a song I wrote with Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus... I had the concept for a song and a chorus, and they came in and brought it to life! Mark wrote the best verses, and Travis turned the beat around in the bridge, which gave it a whole new life of its own. Those guys are some of my best friends and I love them. So grateful I got to do this song with them I'm so glad it's finally coming out!"

Renowned producer and frontman John Feldmann has been a driving creative force behind modern pop-punk's resurgence playing a major role in shaping the sound of a new generation of artists under his label and production wing. As long-time friends and collaborators, John and Mark have been making hits together since blink-182's Grammy-nominated seventh studio album California (2016). This new single is the latest addition to their growing discography.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Goldfinger has been a pillar in the ska-punk and pop-punk movements since the mid-90s. Known for breakout hits like "Superman" and "99 Red Balloons" and their electrifying live shows, the band continues to evolve while staying true to their roots.

Goldfinger will be performing at the sold out Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach taking place July 26th and 27th at Shoreline Waterfront.

