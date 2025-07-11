Brooke Lee Recruits Lukas Nelson For New Song 'Danelion'

(MPG) Charlotte-born, Nashville-based country singer/songwriter Brooke Lee is committed to growing where she's planted on uplifting new single "Dandelion" featuring Lukas Nelson, out today via Spirit Nashville Recordings.

With a sneaky cosmic country feel, "Dandelion" mixes the funk Nelson brings to his music with the soul Lee brings to hers. Originally written as a cut about pushing through hardship, it has since taken on new meaning as a tribute to her grandfather who she lost earlier this year. The song and video were featured at Holler who lauded the track as a "laid back, sun-drenched delta country toe tapper and effortlessly cool anthem of resilience."

"'Dandelion' is about being pulled from the ground and still choosing to grow," shares Lee. "My Pawpaw believed in this song from the very beginning. I sing it for him, and for anyone who's had to find light in the cracks. It's upbeat and full of hope - a reminder that rising through the hard stuff can still be something beautiful. This song doesn't dwell on the pain, it dances through it."

Nelson adds: "I love working with Brooke, her voice cuts through and shines with a sincerity that's so rare and it's a privilege to see her soar! When I first heard the song 'Dandelion,' it moved me lyrically and the groove was so funky, I couldn't help but want to lend my voice and guitar to it!"

Lee met Nelson at Luck Reunion last year, and they instantly hit it off. They spent time chatting and trading songs, and when Lee played "Dandelion," Nelson immediately knew that he wanted to be a part of it - providing vocals and guitar. Written by Lee, along with Nashville staples Bobby Hamrick (Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan) and Brinley Addington (Kameron Marlowe, Brantley Gilbert, Ryan Hurd), the new track follows a slew of other one-off singles Lee has already released this year including the road-trip ready "So Beautiful" and the heartfelt earworm "Call Me Pretty."

Imbuing country storytelling with her soulful full-throated vocals, Lee has been steadily pumping out songs since 2023, earning over 3.9 million total streams across platforms without even releasing her debut LP. She honed her craft playing in bars in Charlotte, co-writing with heavy-hitters in Nashville and sharing the stage with artists like Willie Nelson, Gavin DeGraw and Wade Bowen. Her music captures her true free-spirited nature, and it encourages anyone who listens to embrace the beauty of life's journey.

