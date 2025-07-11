David Nail And Dave Barnes Team Up For New Song 'Hotel Keys'

(117) GRAMMY-nominated country singer-songwriter David Nail has released his new single, "Hotel Keys." Featuring longtime friend and acclaimed artist Dave Barnes, who also co-wrote the song, the track is a stirring, introspective journey through the emotional cost of life on the road. Listen here: davidnail.ffm.to/hotel-keys.

Written years ago and rediscovered with fresh inspiration, "Hotel Keys" explores themes of identity, distance, and longing - with haunting detail and emotional clarity. Barnes's rich harmony vocals blend seamlessly with Nail's signature raw delivery, adding depth to lyrics that travel from cold nights in Baltimore to coffee in Chicago.

"One of the crazy things about writing songs for so many years, is that unfortunately, so many great songs get left behind, and sometimes even forgotten. I didn't forget this song, but I'm not sure it would've ever been heard from me, had I not been reminded by my team, of just how great it was, and in my opinion, still is!" said David Nail.

Wheels just keep on rolling another town another scene

Eleven years of running yet so many few memories

What I'd give to go back to when it was a dream

And it was more than a pocket of hotel keys

"Hotel Keys" follows a wave of critically praised independent releases, including Oh, Mother, Bootheel 2020/2021, and Best of Me, along with standout 2024 singles "If I Could Call" and "Why" featuring Aubrie Sellers. Earlier this year, Nail released "Pacing The Cage" which was recorded for Vanity Fair's documentary "Take No Prisoners." Now, with "Hotel Keys," Nail shares what may be one of his most vulnerable and soul-searching songs yet.

To support the release, Nail is hitting the road across the U.S. with his "Hotel Keys Tour," bringing his powerhouse vocals and heartfelt live performances to stages nationwide. Including stops at The Tin Pan (Richmond, Va.), Phil Long Music Hall (Colo.), Ludlow Garage (Ohio), and a return to Nashville for his debut at AMERICANAFEST 2025.

"Hotel Keys Tour" Dates:

July 11 - Greenville, S.C. - Radio Room

July 12 - Athens, Ga. - Georgia Theatre

July 13 - Gainesville, Ga - Boot Barn Hall

July 17 - Richmond, Va. - The Tin Pan

July 18 - Elkton, Md. - Elkton Music Hall

July 19 - Leonardtown, Md. - The Rex

July 26 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Casino

August 7 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Phil Long Music Hall

August 8 - Rifle, Colo. - Garfield County Fair

August 15 - Petosky, Mich. - Odawa Casino

August 23 - La Porte, Ind. - La Porte Civic Auditorium

September 12 - Nashville, Tenn. - AMERICANAFEST

September 13 - Huntingdon, Tenn. - Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center=

September 20 - Blue Springs, Mo. - Blue Springs Fall Festival

October 3 - Henderson, Nev. - Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

October 4 - Irvine, Calif. - Irvine Barclay Theatre

October 5 - Paso Robles, Calif. - BarrelHouse Brewing Co. - Brewery and Beer Gardens

October 8 - San Martin, Calif. - Clos LaChance Winery w/ KRTY

October 9 - Roseville, Calif. - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

October 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Ludlow Garage

October 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon

October 18 - Kent, Ohio - The Kent Stage~

October 19 - Ann Arbor, Mich. - The Ark

October 21 - Grand Rapids, Minn. - Reif Performing Arts Center^

October 22 - Omaha, Neb. - Barnato

October 24 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

October 26 - Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note

November 8 - Livingston, Tenn. - Americanaville at Iron & Oak Event Center~

=on-sale July 21

^on-sale July 28

~on-sale TBA

