David Nail And Dave Barnes Team Up For New Song 'Hotel Keys'

(117) GRAMMY-nominated country singer-songwriter David Nail has released his new single, "Hotel Keys." Featuring longtime friend and acclaimed artist Dave Barnes, who also co-wrote the song, the track is a stirring, introspective journey through the emotional cost of life on the road. Listen here: davidnail.ffm.to/hotel-keys.
Written years ago and rediscovered with fresh inspiration, "Hotel Keys" explores themes of identity, distance, and longing - with haunting detail and emotional clarity. Barnes's rich harmony vocals blend seamlessly with Nail's signature raw delivery, adding depth to lyrics that travel from cold nights in Baltimore to coffee in Chicago.
"One of the crazy things about writing songs for so many years, is that unfortunately, so many great songs get left behind, and sometimes even forgotten. I didn't forget this song, but I'm not sure it would've ever been heard from me, had I not been reminded by my team, of just how great it was, and in my opinion, still is!" said David Nail.
Wheels just keep on rolling another town another scene
Eleven years of running yet so many few memories
What I'd give to go back to when it was a dream
And it was more than a pocket of hotel keys
"Hotel Keys" follows a wave of critically praised independent releases, including Oh, Mother, Bootheel 2020/2021, and Best of Me, along with standout 2024 singles "If I Could Call" and "Why" featuring Aubrie Sellers. Earlier this year, Nail released "Pacing The Cage" which was recorded for Vanity Fair's documentary "Take No Prisoners." Now, with "Hotel Keys," Nail shares what may be one of his most vulnerable and soul-searching songs yet.
To support the release, Nail is hitting the road across the U.S. with his "Hotel Keys Tour," bringing his powerhouse vocals and heartfelt live performances to stages nationwide. Including stops at The Tin Pan (Richmond, Va.), Phil Long Music Hall (Colo.), Ludlow Garage (Ohio), and a return to Nashville for his debut at AMERICANAFEST 2025.
"Hotel Keys Tour" Dates:
July 11 - Greenville, S.C. - Radio Room
July 12 - Athens, Ga. - Georgia Theatre
July 13 - Gainesville, Ga - Boot Barn Hall
July 17 - Richmond, Va. - The Tin Pan
July 18 - Elkton, Md. - Elkton Music Hall
July 19 - Leonardtown, Md. - The Rex
July 26 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Casino
August 7 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Phil Long Music Hall
August 8 - Rifle, Colo. - Garfield County Fair
August 15 - Petosky, Mich. - Odawa Casino
August 23 - La Porte, Ind. - La Porte Civic Auditorium
September 12 - Nashville, Tenn. - AMERICANAFEST
September 13 - Huntingdon, Tenn. - Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center=
September 20 - Blue Springs, Mo. - Blue Springs Fall Festival
October 3 - Henderson, Nev. - Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
October 4 - Irvine, Calif. - Irvine Barclay Theatre
October 5 - Paso Robles, Calif. - BarrelHouse Brewing Co. - Brewery and Beer Gardens
October 8 - San Martin, Calif. - Clos LaChance Winery w/ KRTY
October 9 - Roseville, Calif. - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
October 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Ludlow Garage
October 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon
October 18 - Kent, Ohio - The Kent Stage~
October 19 - Ann Arbor, Mich. - The Ark
October 21 - Grand Rapids, Minn. - Reif Performing Arts Center^
October 22 - Omaha, Neb. - Barnato
October 24 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. - Crystal Grand Music Theatre
October 26 - Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note
November 8 - Livingston, Tenn. - Americanaville at Iron & Oak Event Center~
=on-sale July 21
^on-sale July 28
~on-sale TBA
David Nail Launching 'Hotel Keys' Single and Tour Next Week
David Nail Delivers 'Pacing The Cage' For 'Take No Prisoners' Doc
David Nail Gives 'Silver Bells' A Country Makeover
David Nail Announces City Winery Tour
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph Shares New Single 'Bad As The Rest'- Kenny Chesney- more
The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'- Macy Gray Covers Alicia Keys' 'No One'- Stream Kid Cudi's New 'Grave' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'
Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'
All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video
Minus the Bear Stream Early Demo Version Of 'The Pig War'
Beartooth Release 'I Was A... LIVE'
blink-182's Mark Hoppus Fuels Goldfinger's New Song 'Freaking Out A Bit'
Primus Turns Red Rocks Into 'Brown Rocks' With Rare Album Tribute Set
Deftones Talk Private Music And More With Zane Lowe