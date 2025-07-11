Hear New Bob Marley & The Wailers Remix Of 'Could You Be Loved' (With LP Giobbi)

(UMe) The Marley family, UMe, and Island Records continue to celebrate Bob Marley's 80th birthday and his significance in the global music movement with a brand-new remix of Bob Marley & The Wailers' "Could You Be Loved" (with LP Giobbi).

American DJ, music producer, and classically trained jazz pianist LP Giobbi bathes the track in a hazy techno glow, injecting it with pulsating energy that creates space for movement and mood. Often regarded as a fusion of reggae and disco, "Could You Be Loved" lends itself perfectly to LP Giobbi's remixing style. The respective remix offers an entirely different perspective on the original, revealing new layers and emotions.

Initially released in 1980 as the first single from Bob Marley & the Wailers' twelfth album, Uprising, "Could You Be Loved" is also included on their greatest hits album Legend (1984). The song hit number 6 on the Hot Dance Club Songs Chart in the U.S., while in Europe it peaked in the top 10 in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K. In 2021, Rolling Stone included "Could You Be Loved" at number 363 in their list of "500 Best Songs of All Time."

An exclusive merchandise capsule was released last month in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Uprising, featuring unique Bob Marley merchandise and a special, limited-edition "liquid sunshine"-filled vinyl reissue of the album, housed in a unique die-cut sleeve.

In other news, the "Bob Marley & I" series debuts its final episode, featuring Lee Jaffe, on July 15. The first five episodes are available now on Bob Marley's Official Channels here. The premiere episode features British film director, DJ, and musician Don Letts, who details his life-changing experience seeing Bob Marley & The Wailers at the infamous Lyceum Theatre in London in 1975. The second episode features Marcia Griffiths, who describes her experience with Bob Marley & The Wailers as part of the I-Threes, while in the third episode, writer Chris Salewicz recounts meeting Marley at 56 Hope Road and a trip they took together to Jamaica's infamous Gun Court to protest the jailing of an innocent man. The fourth episode highlights reggae DJ David Rodigan, who shares how a spontaneous introduction to Bob led to the exclusive debut of "Could You Be Loved." In the fifth episode, photographer Adrian Boots discusses his first encounter with Bob Marley and how their friendship developed over the years. The series finale premieres July 15, featuring musician Lee Jaffe, who recounts the first time he heard the legendary record "Trenchtown Rock," and how he bonded with Bob in Jamaica.

