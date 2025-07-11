Kojey Radical Announces Sophomore Album 'Don't Look Down' With New Single 'Conversation'

(Altantic) East London's own multi-hyphenate artist and rapper Kojey Radical announces his long-awaited sophomore album, Don't Look Down, ushered in by the release of his powerful new single, "Conversation."

Following a three-year hiatus, Kojey made his return this past May with "Rule One" featuring Bawo, reminding fans he is back with purpose. "Conversation" sets the thematic tone for the upcoming album, reflecting on the quiet moments of clarity that come when you step outside the party, only to realize that while you paused, the world kept moving, people changed, life progressed.

Laid over a disco-inflected beat, Kojey's introspective lyricism is elevated by the soulful swell of a gospel choir. He reflects, "Why did my twenties go by so soon? / They said it was good, they lied to you / Heart was heavy, your mind was full." "Conversation" is like a late-night heart-to-heart, raw, restless, and reaching for something real. It captures that all-too-familiar sense of being overwhelmed by a world that feels increasingly chaotic, where the cost of living keeps rising, stress is constant, and you're just trying to hold yourself together.

When speaking on the single, Kojey states: "Conversation is a love letter to my younger self and a time capsule for my angst. It's proof that even when life's chaotic, you can still build something lasting. I made this album with my people in mind - the ones who've grown with me, who've held me down through the quiet and the noise. Dont Look Down is a thank you. Not just for listening, but for seeing me before the world caught up."

With Don't Look Down, Kojey is focused on reconnecting with those who stood by him through Reason to Smile. True to that spirit, he launched the album not with a social media announcement, but with a free, intimate party for his core supporters, giving them the first listen in person, saying what could've been "just an Instagram post" deserved something real. To accompany the announcement, Kojey also dropped a trailer for an upcoming short film set to be released alongside the album this September. His return has been nothing short of powerful, making waves with a surprise appearance at the Fête de la Musique block party in June and delivering a standout performance during Ezra Collective's acclaimed Glastonbury set.

