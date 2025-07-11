Lil Yachty Delivers 'Won't Diss You' Video

(Interscope) Lil Yachty has officially released his latest song, "Won't Diss You," along with an accompanying music video. Directed by AMD Visuals and Little Miles, the video follows Yachty through a series of stylized scenes inspired by vintage VHS recordings.
A bold vignette and intentionally warm color grading enhance its nostalgic, retro feel-juxtaposed against the song's hard-hitting production. Yachty raps with confidence and conviction, showcasing his unpredictable flow as he shifts between flat-toned repetition and playful bursts of energy.
Sequences of him delivering verses with his signature melodic flair are intercut with shots of him dancing in front of vintage luxury cars and posing with his jewelry alongside a female model. His impeccable style is on full display, with color-coordinated outfits that mirror the video's saturated palette.
The surprise track follows last month's release of "MURDA," and his run of shows with Tyler, the Creator on the Chromakopia World Tour, ahead of their upcoming Madison Square Garden dates on July 14 and 15.
Lil Yachty Delivers 'Murda' Video
Bon Iver and Lil Yachty Countdown To SABLE, fABLE With Spotify
Lil Yachty Teams With Veeze For 'Can't Be Crete Boy'
Lola Young Teams Up With Lil Yachty For 'Charlie'
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph Shares New Single 'Bad As The Rest'- Kenny Chesney- more
The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'- Macy Gray Covers Alicia Keys' 'No One'- Stream Kid Cudi's New 'Grave' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'
Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'
All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video
Minus the Bear Stream Early Demo Version Of 'The Pig War'
Beartooth Release 'I Was A... LIVE'
blink-182's Mark Hoppus Fuels Goldfinger's New Song 'Freaking Out A Bit'
Primus Turns Red Rocks Into 'Brown Rocks' With Rare Album Tribute Set
Deftones Talk Private Music And More With Zane Lowe