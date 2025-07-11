Lil Yachty Delivers 'Won't Diss You' Video

(Interscope) Lil Yachty has officially released his latest song, "Won't Diss You," along with an accompanying music video. Directed by AMD Visuals and Little Miles, the video follows Yachty through a series of stylized scenes inspired by vintage VHS recordings.

A bold vignette and intentionally warm color grading enhance its nostalgic, retro feel-juxtaposed against the song's hard-hitting production. Yachty raps with confidence and conviction, showcasing his unpredictable flow as he shifts between flat-toned repetition and playful bursts of energy.

Sequences of him delivering verses with his signature melodic flair are intercut with shots of him dancing in front of vintage luxury cars and posing with his jewelry alongside a female model. His impeccable style is on full display, with color-coordinated outfits that mirror the video's saturated palette.

The surprise track follows last month's release of "MURDA," and his run of shows with Tyler, the Creator on the Chromakopia World Tour, ahead of their upcoming Madison Square Garden dates on July 14 and 15.

