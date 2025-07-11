Macy Gray Covers Alicia Keys' 'No One'

(MAC Media) Macy Gray is set to release a bold and heartfelt new album titled Love Songs for Big Hearts and Robots, which will arrive this fall. The project launches with the release of its first single, a stirring rendition of Alicia Keys' "No One," which is now available on all major DSP platforms.

A collection of re-imagined love songs with a twist, Gray's latest fuses classic soul, grit, and vulnerability through a futuristic frame. When asked why now, she responds: "In these really uncomfortable times, music is the one thing that everybody can agree on - it's the ONLY thing that puts us all on the same page. You go to a concert and no one gives a chit who you voted for."

While critics have blasted the creative community for not using their voices enough to effect change, Gray believes the most powerful messages are personal. Quoting her first single, she says, "'No one can get in the way of what I feel for you' - what's more political than that?"

Love Songs for Big Hearts and Robots also marks Macy's first collaborations with producers Stevie J, Tony Deniro, Jason Mater and newcomer Alex Lebowitz. "There are some wildly unexpected features on the album," she teases. "You have to hear it because there's nothing like it."

With her trademark rawness and reinvention, Macy Gray invites listeners to feel, connect, and heal - one love song at a time.

In addition to her new album announcement and the release of her single, Macy Gray also launched the beginning of her 25th Anniversary Summer Tour last night in Anaheim, CA, at the House Of Blues. The tour will run through August, with Gray visiting 28 cities in between.

Macy Gray '25th Anniversary" 2025 Summer Tour Dates:

July 10 - Anaheim, CA -House Of Blues

July 12- San Francisco, CA - Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre

July 14 - Portland, OR- McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

July 15 - Seattle, WA- The Crocodile

July 16- Vancouver, Canada - Commodore Ballroom

July 18 - Spokane, WA- Bing Crosby Theater

July 19 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre

July 21 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

July 22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

July 23 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

July 25 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

July 26 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

July 27- Minneapolis, MN- The Fillmore Minneapolis

July 29 - Chicago, IL -Ramova Theatre

July 30 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace Theatre

August 1 - Indianapolis, IN -Egyptian Room At Old National Centre

August 2 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

August 3- Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage

August 4 - Louisville, KY- Mercury Ballroom

August 6 - Augusta, GA- Miller Theater

August 7- Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

August 8 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre Mobile

August 9 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues Houston

August 10 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

August 12 - Albuquerque, NM -KiMo Theatre

August 15 - El Cajon, CA- The Magnolia

August 16 - Los Angeles, CA -Palace Theatre

August 29 - Dubai- United Arab Emirates - Coca Cola Arena

